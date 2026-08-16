Wait, Can Pillsbury Biscuits Be Baked In The Microwave?

I don't cook. Like, ever. At least, not in the traditional sense. My stove and oven have been turned on fewer times than hell has frozen over in Phoenix. Friends who cook can't grasp this concept and ask how I manage to feed myself. But they clearly don't understand the true magic of the microwave. It's great for frozen dinners and giving reheated food a first-day taste, but you can also make eggs, cake, corn on the cob, nachos, rice, and yes, even biscuits in the microwave. Trust me, I've done it.

Though I'd read that biscuits couldn't be microwaved, I was determined to prove any naysayers wrong. Armed with two cans of Pillsbury biscuits — one regular-sized buttermilk, and one of the jumbo, butter-flavored Grands varieties — I started by microwaving a single smaller biscuit for 20 seconds. Then I flipped it over and put it back in for another 20 seconds. It came out perfectly edible, but spongey and a little dry. Not great.

So I tried the same with one of the Grands biscuits, with greater success. Because it was bigger, and perhaps thanks to the extra butter, it cooked less and wasn't quite as dry as its smaller counterpart. Still determined, I tried one more time with a smaller biscuit, this time microwaving it for a total of 30 seconds rather than 40. That seemed to be the sweet spot. Some might have thought it was bordering on doughy, but as someone who prefers things underbaked, it was perfect for me.

The verdict: The biscuits were tasty but, admittedly, not golden brown or flaky. Would the oven have done a better job? Yes. Does the microwave work in a pinch, especially for lazy cooks like me? Also yes.