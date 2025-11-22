Bring A Crispy Bite To Canned Biscuits Using This Appliance
"Don't fill up on the bread!" You've probably heard it before, but when there are freshly-baked biscuits on the table, it can be hard to listen. These rich, buttery cousins to dinner rolls are nearly a guaranteed hit, but can be a challenge to make from scratch. Luckily, canned biscuits make the process much easier. While they're tasty when prepared the way the package recommends, one simple appliance can take them to the next level. An air fryer gives canned biscuits a crispy crust that's as good as from scratch.
Why does it work so well? After all, no one fries biscuits in a conventional frying pan — that would make them more like fritters. This would also likely be much less healthy than air fryer biscuits, at least according to how dietitians weigh in on air fryers. Air fryers use substantially less oil than conventional frying, if any, and make your biscuits crisp up with a golden brown exterior on the outside, while remaining warm, fluffy, and satisfying on the inside — marking yet another of the unique foods to make in your air fryer. The way to make air fryer biscuits will vary depending on your appliance, and the brand of canned biscuits. For instance, for Pillsbury biscuits, you'll want to set the temperature to 320 degrees Fahrenheit, and put the biscuits in for 5 to 7 minutes before checking to see if they've puffed and turned golden.
The best recipes for air fryer canned biscuits
Air fryer canned biscuits are delicious and comforting on their own, but they can also be used as the base for a variety of hearty meals and favorite dishes. Some of the best uses for biscuits are in Southern-style dishes, including a traditional strawberry shortcake. One of the easy ways to make shortcake in minutes, biscuits swapped in for sponge cake or similar sweet cakes results in a rich dessert that's not too sweet, but still bursts with fruit and satisfying textures.
Other great options for your air fryer canned biscuits include using them to make slider-size sandwiches. Country biscuits stuffed with ham might be one of the most traditional types, although you can use cheese, turkey, or whatever other filling you like. Or, for something a little more robust, try using biscuits as the topping for a hearty chicken pot pie. The biscuit dough bakes in the oven as the pie cooks, resulting in a dish that tastes like the long-lost child of classic chicken pot pie, and chicken and dumplings.