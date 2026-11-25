For Richer Cornbread Muffins, Drop In A Teaspoon Of This Creamy Ingredient (5x More Moist)
We all have our favorite muffin varieties, the ones we reach for whenever we need to get absolutely mollywhopped by carbohydrates. Some favor blueberries, while others favorite chocolate chips — but you would be a fool to count out cornbread muffins, we say. Cornbread muffins (or corn muffins, if you're friends) are sweet, crumbly, and practically synonymous with fall. But how do you make them even better? Easy: Add a dollop of cream cheese.
Anyone who's had a decadent, luxurious slice of New York cheesecake will tell you what cream cheese can do to a dessert's texture. It makes any baked good moist and soft, practically melting in your mouth when you take a bite. That's exactly what it does when you add it to your cornbread muffin mix, which is terrific news for your Thanksgiving, your holiday bake sale, or any other event for which you'd like to make muffins. Top it with a smear of butter, and you've got a perfect little breakfast or afternoon pick-me-up.
How to make cornbread muffins with cream cheese (and what else you can add)
So how do you make these splendid muffins? Well, it's pretty easy. As with most baked goods, you combine your dry ingredients (flour, sugar, and, in this case, cornmeal), you combine your wet ingredients (butter, eggs, milk), and then you combine the two together. Depending on how you want to make it, you can either put the cream cheese atop the muffin once you put the batter in the tin, or you can just mix the cream cheese in with the batter before assembly.
But what if your appetite for novelty doesn't end with mere cream cheese? What if you want to get a little creative with it? Well, you can do all the mix-ins you would normally do with cornbread here. You can stir in some diced jalapeño peppers! You can do like Tina Turner and work with a slab of bacon! You can even make cornbread that tastes like it's from a BBQ joint by using mix-ins like onions or maple syrup! All of these are likely to play beautifully with the rich, satisfying cream cheese.