We all have our favorite muffin varieties, the ones we reach for whenever we need to get absolutely mollywhopped by carbohydrates. Some favor blueberries, while others favorite chocolate chips — but you would be a fool to count out cornbread muffins, we say. Cornbread muffins (or corn muffins, if you're friends) are sweet, crumbly, and practically synonymous with fall. But how do you make them even better? Easy: Add a dollop of cream cheese.

Anyone who's had a decadent, luxurious slice of New York cheesecake will tell you what cream cheese can do to a dessert's texture. It makes any baked good moist and soft, practically melting in your mouth when you take a bite. That's exactly what it does when you add it to your cornbread muffin mix, which is terrific news for your Thanksgiving, your holiday bake sale, or any other event for which you'd like to make muffins. Top it with a smear of butter, and you've got a perfect little breakfast or afternoon pick-me-up.