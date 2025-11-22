How To Make Cornbread That Tastes Like It's From A BBQ Joint
Whether you prefer a slab of ribs or a pulled pork sandwich for your barbecue, chances are you won't turn up your nose at a good side of cornbread. It's flaky, sweet, just a little bit savory, and it goes great with a pad of butter. If you've tried to make it at home, it may not have turned out like those glossy, crumbly beauties served at your local BBQ joint. What steps can you take to get your cornbread just right? We asked two pros — Sarena Shasteen, in-house baker and culinary expert at Bob's Red Mill, and Kent Rollins, host of the Outdoor Channel show "Cast Iron Cowboy" — for a few pointers on how to create moist cornbread just like your favorite barbecue restaurant.
Both Shasteen and Rollins suggested making use of a cast iron skillet for your homemade cornbread. "Cast iron's the secret weapon," Rollins said. "That pan holds heat like a champ and cooks everything even, giving you that perfect crispy crust." It's also a good idea to add some kind of fat to your skillet before pouring in the cornbread batter. "That initial sizzle ensures a caramelized crust with a hint of smoke and depth," Shasteen said. Just make sure your cast iron skillet stays seasoned, and take the absolutely crucial step of preheating it before cooking.
Moisture, mix-ins, and butter for your cornbread
Once you get that golden, crispy crust, how do you keep the rest of your cornbread from getting dry and chewy? "The best trick for a moist cornbread is to make sure you add enough milk and beat the eggs before mixing into the batter," Rollins said. Don't go stir-crazy with the batter if you want a toothsome piece of cornbread, however. "You want to make sure you stir everything until it is just combined," Shasteen said. "And don't overbake it — pull the cornbread as soon as the center sets and springs back lightly when pressed."
Cornbread is incredibly versatile, and you can take it in a variety of flavor directions using any number of mix-ins or butters. "Cornbread is great with browned bacon, onion, corn, or hominy mixed in for savory flavors," Rollins said. "For a little kick, I love adding New Mexico hatch green chilis." If you prefer a sweeter-tasting cornbread, Shasteen recommends adding honey, maple syrup, brown sugar, or even fresh berries to complement the natural corn flavor. For sweet and savory cornbread, mix the maple syrup directly into the batter or create a compound butter using the pantry staple. Rollins takes a different approach to adding a little extra richness. "If you want to add sweetness, a good heap of honey butter right on top is the way to go," he said.