How To Make Cornbread That Tastes Like It's From A BBQ Joint

Whether you prefer a slab of ribs or a pulled pork sandwich for your barbecue, chances are you won't turn up your nose at a good side of cornbread. It's flaky, sweet, just a little bit savory, and it goes great with a pad of butter. If you've tried to make it at home, it may not have turned out like those glossy, crumbly beauties served at your local BBQ joint. What steps can you take to get your cornbread just right? We asked two pros — Sarena Shasteen, in-house baker and culinary expert at Bob's Red Mill, and Kent Rollins, host of the Outdoor Channel show "Cast Iron Cowboy" — for a few pointers on how to create moist cornbread just like your favorite barbecue restaurant.

Both Shasteen and Rollins suggested making use of a cast iron skillet for your homemade cornbread. "Cast iron's the secret weapon," Rollins said. "That pan holds heat like a champ and cooks everything even, giving you that perfect crispy crust." It's also a good idea to add some kind of fat to your skillet before pouring in the cornbread batter. "That initial sizzle ensures a caramelized crust with a hint of smoke and depth," Shasteen said. Just make sure your cast iron skillet stays seasoned, and take the absolutely crucial step of preheating it before cooking.