Some experiences are universal for those born in the Midwest — saying "ope" when you bump into someone, for instance, or getting emotional about the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald. Fast food is no exception, although the precise chain people favor depends largely on when they were born. Today, Culver's is all the rage, with its ButterBurgers and reuben sandwiches, and the Midwestern staple Steak 'n Shake is making a play for people who are skeptical of modern fast food by frying their french fries in beef tallow. But boomers may be familiar with another, now-defunct chain: Geri's Hamburgers.

There are plenty of bygone burger chains that jog up pleasant memories, like Winky's, the old-school burger chain that couldn't survive the '80s, but Geri's seems to attract an especially fond bunch. "I can still taste them!" declared one post on Reddit. Meanwhile, commenters on Facebook waxing nostalgic about the chain compared it favorably to McDonald's. "BIG G better than the BIG Mac," a commenter said. Another recalled, "Loved Geri's. My mom would give me a dollar every day for lunch at Geri's. I'd buy a cheeseburger, fries, and coke and get back 45 cents." So, what exactly happened to Geri's Hamburgers if it had such a loyal customer base?