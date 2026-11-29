The '60s Fast Food Chain Midwestern Boomers Will Remember Fondly
Some experiences are universal for those born in the Midwest — saying "ope" when you bump into someone, for instance, or getting emotional about the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald. Fast food is no exception, although the precise chain people favor depends largely on when they were born. Today, Culver's is all the rage, with its ButterBurgers and reuben sandwiches, and the Midwestern staple Steak 'n Shake is making a play for people who are skeptical of modern fast food by frying their french fries in beef tallow. But boomers may be familiar with another, now-defunct chain: Geri's Hamburgers.
There are plenty of bygone burger chains that jog up pleasant memories, like Winky's, the old-school burger chain that couldn't survive the '80s, but Geri's seems to attract an especially fond bunch. "I can still taste them!" declared one post on Reddit. Meanwhile, commenters on Facebook waxing nostalgic about the chain compared it favorably to McDonald's. "BIG G better than the BIG Mac," a commenter said. Another recalled, "Loved Geri's. My mom would give me a dollar every day for lunch at Geri's. I'd buy a cheeseburger, fries, and coke and get back 45 cents." So, what exactly happened to Geri's Hamburgers if it had such a loyal customer base?
Geri's Hamburgers was popular in the Midwest, but has since closed
Geri's Hamburgers was a chain that started in 1962, taking advantage of the postwar boom in fast food. It was supposedly founded by the duo Gene Hawker and Rich Simonovich, with the chain's name coming from the first syllables of their respective first name. The restaurants were very much in the same vein as McDonald's, the chain that revolutionized fast food. The cute, blobby mascot even bears a curious resemblance to the pre-arch McDonald's mascot, Mr. Speedee (in 1948 McDonald's logo was completely different). At its height, there were 13 Geri's locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.
As for what Geri's served, there isn't a full menu available, which is easy to understand since the last Geri's apparently closed in 1999. But there are advertisements proclaiming it sold hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, and shakes, and people on Facebook recall Geri's sold chicken wings as well. The restaurants may be gone, but clearly those pleasant memories of burgers and bags full of fries continue to linger.