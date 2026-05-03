The Old-School Burger Chain That Couldn't Survive The '80s

For every McDonald's that grows from a California hamburger stand into a multibillion-dollar corporate behemoth, there are hundreds of fast food franchises that didn't make it. There are the instant non-starters, of course, like legendary actor Mickey Rooney's failed Weenie Whirl chain that started in the 1980s and folded quickly. But then there are the more tragic cases: Chains that sprouted up in the middle of the 20th century, enjoyed success for a time, and then collapsed for reasons that may or may not have been within their control. Such a fate befell Winky's, a hamburger chain founded near Pittsburgh in 1962 before going bankrupt 20 years later.

Winky's is not to be confused with Winkie's, the monster-housing diner from David Lynch's surrealist masterpiece "Mulholland Drive." (The late David Lynch loved the fast food franchise Bob's Big Boy, anyway.) Winky's was founded by the Erenstein family, who also operated the Jiffy Steak Company, after sending a nephew over to work at a McDonald's and take careful notes on its operations. About 15 years later, the chain became a success in the Pittsburgh Tri-State Area (referring in this case to parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia), with 42 locations. It turns out it's pretty helpful to own a meat company if you're running a fast food restaurant — but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to save Winky's.