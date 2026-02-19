The Old-School Seafood Chain With Only 3 Surviving Locations

There are some restaurant chains that seem like they're going to stick around forever. We can't say for sure what will become of, say, McDonald's, but whatever it might take for the Golden Arches to go out of business, it's not anything we can foresee. But McDonald's is the exception and not the rule: The 21st century is littered with the remnants of chains that once enjoyed great success. Case in point: Arthur Treacher's, the fast food seafood chain that once had over 800 locations across the United States. Today, only three remain, and they're all in the state of Ohio.

Arthur Treacher was the name of an English character actor who became typecast as an officious butler before achieving even greater fame in the 1960s and 1970s as the announcer and sidekick to Merv Griffin on his talk show. In 1969, a triumvirate of fast food entrepreneurs – S. Robert Davis, L.S. Hartzog, and Dave Thomas (yes, the Dave Thomas of future Wendy's fame) — created a chain of fish and chips restaurants and bought the rights to Treacher's name to use for their fledgling restaurant. At first, Arthur Treacher's found some success selling fried seafood and chicken with fries (or chips) and hushpuppies, but, unfortunately, it wouldn't last.