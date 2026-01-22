The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Brand Was Sold In A Massive All-Cash Deal — Here's For How Much

If you live in New York, Nathan's Famous in Coney Island might as well be a synonym for "hot dog" because of its food stand presence all over the city. On a larger scale, it's best known for the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest held on the Fourth of July every year. Behind the scenes, there have been some changes going on inside the hot dog company, including a recent buyout: Nathan's Famous has just been sold to the tune of $450 million.

The new owner of Nathan's Famous is the U.S. meat packaging titan, Smithfield Foods, but the two companies were already heavily intertwined. Since 2014, Smithfield Foods, based in Smithfield, Virginia, already held a license to make and sell Nathan's-branded hot dogs across the U.S. and Canada (and in Sam's Club stores in Mexico). As of this new deal, Smithfield is now the full owner of Nathan's Famous, and bought it up for a slightly premium price of $102 per share. And that $450 million total is all in cash.