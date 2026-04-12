The Failed '80s Fast Food Trend Created By A Legendary Actor

Not every food idea pushed by a famous person is a winner. Sure, every celebrity seems to have their own brand of tequila, and Paul Newman turned a holiday gift idea into a charity-feeding food empire, but for every Wahlburgers there's a Weene World, the ill-fated restaurant opened by Mickey Rooney in the 1980s.

Modern audiences may only know Mickey Rooney from his cartoonishly racist performance as an Asian character in the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's," but he actually had a career spanning almost 90 years: his first screen credit was as a child actor in 1927, while one of his last was in a "Night at the Museum" sequel in 2014. Along the way, he picked up an Emmy Award and three Oscar nominations — and enough goodwill to start a chain of hot dog restaurants selling his unique spin on a hot dog — the Weenie Whirl.

A Weenie Whirl was a round hot dog with a hole in the middle into which mustard or other condiments could be poured before being placed on a hamburger bun. Sure, it's a little weird, but weirder things have caught on, right? Two locations of a chain called "Mickey Rooney's Weene World" one in New Jersey and the other on Long Island, opened in the early 1980s (yes, it's spelled "Weene World." No, we don't know why).