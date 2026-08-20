1948 Vs 2026: McDonald's Logo Was Completely Different Originally

A pair of connected golden arches forming the letter "M" is one of the most recognizable symbols in the world, as immediately identifiable as most religious iconography. It's printed on storefronts, bags, and billboards all across the world, instantly communicating not only the presence of McDonald's but, more broadly, American hegemony across the globe. Imagining a world without the Golden Arches is like imagining a world without McDonald's — which is to say, almost impossible. And yet, once upon a time, McDonald's was a fledgling burger stand, and its logo was pretty much unrecognizable.

There were no golden arches to be found in 1948, when brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald opened their first hamburger stand in San Bernardino, California. There was just a sign advertising $0.15 hamburgers, accompanied by the mascot Speedee, a curious moon-faced fellow in a chef's hat. (Not moon-faced in the sense of Mac Tonight, of course, who can be found at the world's largest McDonald's in Florida — just in the sense of having a round, pale head.) It certainly worked well enough at first, but soon enough, the McDonald brothers wanted to move into a new building, with an entirely new, eye-catching design to attract motorists. That was where an architect named Stanley Clark Meston came in.