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Once Thanksgiving is over, it begins to look a lot like shopping season, and you may soon find yourself walking through a warehouse wonderland. At Sam's Club, you can find anything from a roast beast for your holiday feast (if that beast is a turkey, Sam's is one of the best grocery chains to buy your bird) to gourmet goodies for entertaining. (Here are our picks for the year's best appetizers.) Sam's Club kitchen supplies might make for great gift ideas, as could the store's selection of restaurant gift cards. Whatever you do, though, don't forget to stock up on stocking stuffers. Sure, cramming candy into mismatched socks is kind of an odd tradition, but it's nevertheless a beloved part of the holiday celebration.

Some products on our list are year-round favorites in holiday drag, since familiar candies always look more festive in red-and-green wrappers. Other items are more seasonally specific, meaning they'll be gone from the shelves by mid-January. Our list includes plenty of chocolate (a perennially popular pick), but we also have mint- and fruit-flavored treats for variety. Most of these items are small enough that you can stuff them into stockings by the handful as gap fillers. We do, however, have a few larger items, including one that can go right down in the toe.