14 Absolute Best Sam's Club Treats For Stuffing Your Stockings This Year
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Once Thanksgiving is over, it begins to look a lot like shopping season, and you may soon find yourself walking through a warehouse wonderland. At Sam's Club, you can find anything from a roast beast for your holiday feast (if that beast is a turkey, Sam's is one of the best grocery chains to buy your bird) to gourmet goodies for entertaining. (Here are our picks for the year's best appetizers.) Sam's Club kitchen supplies might make for great gift ideas, as could the store's selection of restaurant gift cards. Whatever you do, though, don't forget to stock up on stocking stuffers. Sure, cramming candy into mismatched socks is kind of an odd tradition, but it's nevertheless a beloved part of the holiday celebration.
Some products on our list are year-round favorites in holiday drag, since familiar candies always look more festive in red-and-green wrappers. Other items are more seasonally specific, meaning they'll be gone from the shelves by mid-January. Our list includes plenty of chocolate (a perennially popular pick), but we also have mint- and fruit-flavored treats for variety. Most of these items are small enough that you can stuff them into stockings by the handful as gap fillers. We do, however, have a few larger items, including one that can go right down in the toe.
A classic Christmas candy
There's so much you can do with Brach's Mini Peppermint Candy Canes. They can be eaten as they are, or used to stir and flavor hot chocolate or coffee. You can also crush them and sprinkle them over ice cream or mix the pieces into cookies and brownie batter. These itty-bitty candy canes can even be used as tiny tree ornaments. So versatile are these treats that it's just as well they come in a Sam's Club-sized tub.
Purchase a 260-piece tub of Brach's Mini Peppermint Candy Canes at Sam's Club for $14.98.
Two treats in one
Standard candy canes a bit too plain for your stocking stuffing needs? Try a box of SCM Designs Holiday Candy Canes with Decorated Jellies instead. The colorfully striped canes come in blueberry, green apple, and peppermint flavors, and each has a gummy candy attached with a red ribbon. These candy add-ons come in blueberry, cherry, green apple, or tutti frutti flavors, and are shaped like bows, teddy bears, ornaments, snowflakes, and snowmen.
Purchase a 20-piece box of SCM Designs Holiday Candy Canes with Decorated Jellies at Sam's Club for $12.96
A perfect flavor pairing
No doubt about it — peppermint and chocolate are the perfect holiday pairing. Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares Peppermint Bark Collection allows you to experience the seasonal treat two different ways, with either a dark or a milk chocolate backing. Unlike the peppermint bark that comes in plastic tubs, these squares are individually wrapped, so they'll melt in your mouth, not your stocking.
Purchase a 13.9-ounce Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares Peppermint Bark Collection at Sam's Club for $14.48.
Cheery chocolate characters
Ghirardelli peppermint bark also features in another holiday collection, this one consisting of three different snowmen-shaped chocolates. The peppermint bark snowman is partnered in this collection with two others made from milk chocolate caramel or dark chocolate sea salt caramel. The cool thing about snowmen is that they're not strictly Christmas-oriented, but relate more to winter in general. This means that in addition to serving as stocking stuffers, these treats could also fill a candy bowl meant for any cold-weather occasion.
Purchase a 12.2-ounce Ghirardelli Snowmen Chocolate Assortment at Sam's Club for $14.48.
Familiar candies dressed in holiday style
The Hershey's Holiday Candy Dish Chocolate Candy Assortment combines three Hershey's Miniatures (Milk Chocolate, Mr. Goodbar, and Krackel) with miniature Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Kisses. What sets it apart from similar selections sold at any other time of year is that these candies are dressed in their holiday best. Not only are their wrappers adorned with Christmas-themed decorations, but the bag even sports a grinning Nutcracker.
Purchase a 130-piece, 32.1-ounce Hershey's Holiday Candy Dish Chocolate Candy Assortment at Sam's Club for $13.98.
Peanut butter pine trees
Reese's has peanut butter treats for all occasions: hearts for Valentine's Day, eggs for Easter, pumpkins for Halloween. Needless to say, they have Christmas covered, too. Reese's Peanut Butter Trees are the same sweet and ever-so-slightly salty treats we all know and love, but with a seasonally appropriate arboreal aesthetic.
Purchase a 65-piece, 39.8-ounce bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Trees at Sam's Club for $17.48.
Nutty nougat wreaths
This year, the lineup of familiar candies made over in holiday shapes was joined by Snickers Wreaths. This new Christmas candy retains the same milk chocolate-coated caramel, nougat, and peanut flavor profile as the original Snickers bar, but each individually wrapped piece is a bite-sized oval embossed with a Christmas wreath.
Purchase a 1.54-pound bag of Snickers Fun Size Wreaths at Sam's Club for $12.98.
Crunchy chocolate Santas
Kit Kat, the crunchy cookie-candy hybrid, released its first-ever holiday shape two years ago, and Kit Kat Santas are back for another run. These right jolly old elves look less like bowlfuls of jelly and more squared-off in shape, but they're also nicely detailed, right down to the belt buckles and the soles of the boots.
Purchase a 65-piece, 39.8-ounce bag of Kit Kat Santas Holiday Milk Chocolate Wafer Candy at Sam's Club for $14.98.
A premium holiday selection
If the stockings you're hanging are silk ones (even in a metaphorical sense), you may want to fill them with something more upscale than the standard run of Christmas candies. Enter the Godiva Masterpiece Holiday Chocolate Assortment, a trio of individually wrapped Belgian chocolates. This selection includes both milk and dark chocolates with ganache centers, as well as caramel-filled dark chocolates.
Purchase a 14.8-ounce Godiva Masterpiece Holiday Chocolate Assortment at Sam's Club for $14.98.
A Japanese Christmas treat
Christmas may not be a national holiday in Japan, but that needn't stop you from celebrating the season with a favorite Japanese treat. Pocky's candy-coated cookie sticks are available in a seasonal assortment. It includes three packs each of chocolate and strawberry, along with two packs each of cookies and cream and peppermint.
Purchase a 10-piece variety pack of Glico Pocky Holiday Flavors Creme Covered Biscuit Sticks at Sam's Club for $14.98.
A fruity favorite in seasonal shapes
Are fruit snacks really just gummy candy, or are they actually more nutritious? Member's Mark Fruity Snacks lean toward the latter, since they're made without artificial colors or flavors. Even better, each serving also has about 60% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C. For the holiday season, these fruit snacks come in fun shapes, including Christmas trees, stars, and snowmen, and a variety flavors (cherry, strawberry, raspberry, orange, and blueberry).
Purchase a 100-count, 5-pound variety pack of Member's Mark Holiday Fruity Snacks at Sam's Club for $10.98.
A Seussian supervillain
Red and green-wrapped Hershey's Kisses are always good for filling up small spaces, but a whole tube full of these milk chocolate candies can anchor an entire stocking. Making the package extra fun is the fact that it's topped off with a plastic Grinch head and decorated with a scroll that reads, "Merry Grinchmas."
Purchase a Grinch-topped 6-ounce tube of Hershey's Kisses Holiday Milk Chocolate Candy at Sam's Club for $6.24.
The sweetest story ever told
Life Savers candies themselves don't have any strong holiday associations, but it's a different story once they're bundled into a Life Savers Storybook. This seasonal item, with its decidedly Christmas-y packaging, has come out each year since 1935. Each "book" has a holiday-themed story printed inside and contains six rolls of the classic five-fruit candy assortment (cherry, orange, pineapple, raspberry, and watermelon).
Purchase a 20.52-ounce 3-pack of Life Savers Storybooks at Sam's Club for $9.48.
An old-timey tradition
Many years ago, oranges were sufficiently exotic that a single one could actually be a fairly impressive Christmas gift. Now, of course, they're pretty run-of-the-mill, but a chocolate orange is still something to get excited over. Terry's Original Chocolate Oranges, which have been around since 1932, are not only shaped like their eponymous fruit, but the chocolate is orange-flavored, too. Just like a real orange, one of these candies fits neatly into the toe of a stocking.
Purchase a 20.46-ounce 4-pack of Terry's Original Chocolate Oranges at Sam's Club for $14.98.