5 Best New Sam's Club Appetizers Of 2026 (So Far)
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Sam's Club is an underrated big box store that can surprise newcomers with its plethora of affordable finds. It excels at giving customers fantastic deals on seafood, breakfast items, and freshly baked treats that hit the spot morning, noon, or night. It also has some amazing appetizers that start a meal off right, and a few of the apps the membership warehouse brought to the shelves in 2026 are the highlights of the bunch.
Sometimes appetizers serve as a way to stimulate one's appetite before a delicious meal. Other times, they are the meal. There's no wrong way to enjoy them. The most important consideration is that they're bursting with flavor, leaving folks wanting more. They should also, generally speaking, be easy to prepare and project a certain visual appeal. These latest additions to Sam's Club all fit the bill.
Sam's Club began featuring appetizers this year that instantly became fan favorites, judging from customer reviews. They're also budget-friendly — every appetizer on this list is less than $20. That said, the prices can fluctuate regionally, so double-check your local store to confirm how much each of these tasty gems costs in your area.
A creamy appetizer with multiple possibilities
This Sam's Club nosh is begging to be included in a festive get-together. Tangy goat cheese is encased in a harmonious coating of sweet dried cranberries, honey granules, and warming cinnamon spice, creating a visually stunning cheese appetizer with endless possibilities. There would be nothing wrong with cutting slices and enjoying the blanketed cheese as it comes, but it has so much more potential to impress.
The pair of logs is an ideal way to ensure you have enough cheese for an immaculate charcuterie board while giving folks a taste of something they don't see every day. The balanced flavor is also a terrific addition to a fruit and veggie platter. Serving the cheese with various nuts might just be the best pairing, as the earthy nuttiness perfectly complements the creamy sweetness of the coated dairy.
Customers are over the moon for this product. Some say it's the ideal accompaniment to a cinnamon bagel, while others claim it's the best way to level up plain crackers. One person said it tastes just like fall, adding, "The cinnamon is the cherry on top that really exemplifies the fun flavors this goat cheese offers. It pairs well with a glass of red wine and some sliced ham." Judging by the cheese's outstanding 4.8-star rating, you can't go wrong showcasing this product when guests arrive for a shindig.
Grab a package of two 10.5-ounce logs of Montchevre Sweet Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese for $10.44.
An appetizer that appeals to all ages
Appetizers don't need to be complicated or fancy to get people excited about them. Sometimes all you need is a comforting, staple frozen product to entice the masses, and these pizza bagels are just the thing to make people's eyes light up. Featuring crispy mini bagels topped with creamy mozzarella cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and America's favorite pizza topping, savory pepperoni, these simple bites have all the harmonious flavors and textures a tasty appetizer needs.
Not that they need it, but these pizza bites are also great with a creamy dipping sauce. Ranch, marinara, or even a garlic aioli might just send these flavorful mini apps over the top. Still, the appeal of these mini pizzas doesn't end at how they taste. They've also got the convenience factor working in their favor. Folks can bake 12 at a time in 14 minutes, air fry them in under 10, and if you need them served on the fly, three minutes in the microwave is all you need.
While these mini pizza bagels are appetizing to all ages, customers note they are especially well-received by kiddos — no surprise there. It's a recognizable food in miniaturized form, which eliminates any trepidation about trying something they're unfamiliar with. Whether you're serving them to children or adults, the price is right. Each box includes 72 mini pizza bagels, costing you about $0.55 for each four-piece serving.
Get Member's Mark Cheese and Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels for $9.87.
A classic game-day appetizer
Wings and nachos will always please a crowd when the game is on. But jalapeño poppers raise the bar, especially when you give them a smoky twist like these gems from Gourmet Specialty Foods. They've got everything you look for in a quality app: creaminess, crunchiness, and a balanced flavor that will have guests constantly reaching for another.
Luscious cream cheese mellows the heat from the starring veg and the generous application of Southwest seasoning, while applewood smoked bacon creates a savory, smoky outer layer with a noticeable crunch when cooked. And because they come uncooked, people have multiple options regarding how to prepare them. Folks can grill, bake, or air fry the peppers, and judging from the reviews, those methods all produce a delicious bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper.
If the cream cheese isn't enough to subdue the heat for more sensitive palates, these appetizers would welcome a cooling dipping sauce to assist in that department. However, many customers point out that there is a considerable amount of cream cheese in each popper to take on that task. One shopper said, "Awesome flavor! Not overwhelming in anyway and not too spicy at all." However, another customer called attention to one glaring problem with the appetizers. They indicated that the poppers thoroughly impressed their family, but because they were so well-received, they regretted not buying more.
Score Gourmet Specialty Foods Bacon Wrapped Southwest Style Jalapeño Poppers for $7.98 per pound ($19.95 on average for a package of 12).
Two fried shrimp appetizers in one
Early this year, Sam's Club customers were treated to a new release featuring fried shrimp two ways, and it has stood the test of time. The tray contains 15 coconut shrimp and 10 tempura shrimp along with two flavorful dipping sauces. It's still on sale at the membership warehouse, continuing to rake in favorable ratings. Multiple people have claimed they are better than takeout. One person wrote in the review section, "These were surprisingly similar to (actually better) than our local asian restaurant."
People are saying that both varieties of shrimp showcase exceptional flavor and boast a satisfying crunch factor. The sweet chili sauce appears to be the favorite among shoppers, but the savory soy sauce dipping option doesn't receive complaints. They're precooked, and some customers say they are delicious when eaten cold. But most folks prefer to heat them up, which just takes a quick eight minutes in the air fryer or 25 minutes in the oven.
One customer said they like to add a little seasoning to the shrimp but noted that's just a personal preference, as they are perfectly fine without any augmentation. Pairing the fried shrimp with some creamy, crunchy coleslaw or pickled vegetables is an exceptional way to create textural contrast in each bite. However, one customer thought another accompaniment would hit the spot for a cozy night indoors. They said, "I really like this tray because I could pair it up also with some cheese and wine."
Buy the Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray for $8.42 per pound ($15.58 on average for a 25-count package).
Charcuterie done for you
You can never go wrong serving charcuterie as an appetizer, and with this item from Sam's Club, all the work is already done for you. Formed as pinwheels, these charcuterie bites showcase a spiral of fresh mozzarella, savory dry-aged prosciutto, and sweet, peppery basil. Instead of presenting folks with a full spread of hand-cut deli meats and cheese, take the easy route and place these handheld bites on a platter, hide the packaging, and let guests think you rolled them up yourself.
Although these are terrific right out of the package, according to customers, there are plenty of ways to take them to the next level. Pair them with typical charcuterie treats like breads, olives, and flavorful spreads. Introduce some dimension to the profile by pairing the bites with a smoked salami along with sweet apple slices. The rich umami from the delicate prosciutto, in particular, welcomes either a savory mustard or a sweet balsamic glaze.
Customers rave about how these treats are perfect to bring to a party, given that they look and taste like an elevated appetizer. Some even said they make a convenient lunch option if you don't want to enjoy them before a meal. And once again, Sam's Club's price is on point, with each individual charcuterie bite only costing about $0.39.
Snag an 18-ounce package of 36 Formaggio Charcuterie Bites for $13.97.