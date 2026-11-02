5 Best New Sam's Club Appetizers Of 2026 (So Far)

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Sam's Club is an underrated big box store that can surprise newcomers with its plethora of affordable finds. It excels at giving customers fantastic deals on seafood, breakfast items, and freshly baked treats that hit the spot morning, noon, or night. It also has some amazing appetizers that start a meal off right, and a few of the apps the membership warehouse brought to the shelves in 2026 are the highlights of the bunch.

Sometimes appetizers serve as a way to stimulate one's appetite before a delicious meal. Other times, they are the meal. There's no wrong way to enjoy them. The most important consideration is that they're bursting with flavor, leaving folks wanting more. They should also, generally speaking, be easy to prepare and project a certain visual appeal. These latest additions to Sam's Club all fit the bill.

Sam's Club began featuring appetizers this year that instantly became fan favorites, judging from customer reviews. They're also budget-friendly — every appetizer on this list is less than $20. That said, the prices can fluctuate regionally, so double-check your local store to confirm how much each of these tasty gems costs in your area.