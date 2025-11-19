Struggling To Find Christmas Gifts? Restaurant Gift Cards Might Be The Answer
You may have been taught growing up that it's a faux pas to give gift cards during the holidays. Well, it's time to toss that notion in the trash because restaurant gift cards are a fantastic Christmas present. Some people are tough to get a meaningful gift for, while others have too much stuff already. Some folks don't have the income to dine out often but still enjoy the socializing aspect of a restaurant. In today's economy, giving the gift of a nice meal out isn't just alright, it's downright considerate. Plus, you can support local businesses if you buy from a non-chain restaurant.
The internet agrees, with Reddit users sounding off about how a well-selected gift card is a welcome surprise. One user said, "I'm difficult to shop for, and I've always loved a good gift card." Another Redditor in the same thread said they genuinely would have liked more gift cards in their past, saying, "As someone that has frequently gotten gifts that I thought were very poor (such as a beanie with some cheap little speakers built-in it despite having a very expensive set of Bluetooth headphones), I would have appreciated just a gift card instead."
Gift cards aren't always the proper present, so asking the recipient if it's ok might be a good bet. There's also a wrong way to give restaurant gift cards, mostly involving picking restaurants that are terribly expensive or new eateries with uncertain futures. However, if you avoid these pitfalls, restaurant vouchers can be a good present and a good bargain.
You might be able to find great holiday deals
While you may think of restaurant gift cards as a dollar-for-dollar swap, that's not always the case. One Costco perk you're probably not taking advantage of is buying your gift cards there. When purchasing a restaurant gift card, you can often get $10 to $20 off the price, depending on how much you're looking to spend. This sort of discount can also be found at Sam's Club and Kroger. Casual and fast food restaurants are the norm, so if you're seeking local spots, you'll likely have to go to the actual eatery to buy a gift card.
There are a few other ways to save money on gift cards this holiday season. Some restaurants such as Applebee's, IHOP, and Outback Steakhouse offer special holiday discounts and bundles if you buy larger amounts or multiple cards. In some cases, you'll receive a bonus card for even just buying one. There are also survey sites that pay in restaurant gift cards for a day or two of answering questions. You might even already have a gift card lying around, as some restaurants send small gift cards if you're a no-show for a reservation. In this rare case, regifting the card might not cost you anything but a little internal sheepishness.
It might make you and the recipient more comfortable
Although buying a gift card as a holiday present may feel impersonal and informal, that can actually be an advantage. When buying a gift for an employee or your boss, it might feel awkward to buy something more personal. Maybe you don't know them very well and don't want to risk a gift they hate. You may worry about what message your gift is sending, or if personalized presents show favoritism. Because restaurant gift cards aren't overly personal, they don't really send a message at all. Thus, gift cards are great for mass gifting at work without the stress.
Other people are just frustrating to buy for. Finding the right gift idea for a teen who has frequently changing interests or elderly parents who are downsizing can feel like a nightmare. Most people have a favorite restaurant, though, regardless of age or life circumstances. If you grab a gift certificate from their favorite spot, it can still feel incredibly thoughtful.
As a bonus, gift cards save you money by minimizing wrapping paper and save you time because they're easy to buy. This can help put your mind more at ease in an already busy time of year. You can even buy them last-minute in case you forget someone on your Christmas list. So, while there are many food-related gifts that no one wants out there, gift cards aren't actually one of them.