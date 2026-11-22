For Unrivaled Fried Chicken, Reach For This Boxed Mix That Makes It Light And Crispy
When making homemade fried chicken, there are many ways to impact the dish's flavor at every step of the process. It's well-known that no step is as important as getting high-quality chicken for a fried chicken dinner, but mixing things up with the flour dredge can give the meal a major upgrade if you know what you're doing. By thinking outside the box and using pancake mix as the flour dredge, you can achieve a uniquely sweet, tasty breading that would be difficult to replicate any other way.
Pancake mix may sound like a strange choice for fried chicken, but we've discussed the special ingredient with Kevin Cottrell, the executive chef at Machete, who backs up the intrigue by explaining how valid a technique it is. "This is a convenience that will allow you to skip a few steps," Cottrell says. "Pancake mix will serve as your flour dredge — and it already includes baking soda, salt, sugar, etc. (which you'd otherwise have to measure and add on your own if this were completely homemade)."
In terms of flavor, pancake mix gives fried chicken a pleasant taste that only gets better when you add other seasonings to the mix. "It should produce an airy, slightly sweet, crunchy, and flaky chicken because it already contains basic seasoning and leavening agents," the chef adds.
How to make pancake mix fried chicken
The kind of pancake mix you use will determine how the chicken ends up tasting. For example, a buttermilk pancake mix (which has a relatively high sugar content) will give the chicken a mild sweetness and tang. This style of fried chicken would be made even better when paired with Chicago's mild sauce, the best fried chicken add-on in the country. If you're looking to maximize protein, use a protein-packed pancake mix.
As for how to actually make pancake mix fried chicken, there isn't much difference between using pancake mix and a traditional flour dredge, although Cottrell does note one variable you need to be aware of. "The one thing I'd pay attention to is the sugar content in the flour mix," Cottrell advises. "The more sugar, the faster the crust will brown, which is important to keep an eye on!" While you're at it, be sure to let the chicken rest for an hour after you're done dredging it to ensure it gets crispy.