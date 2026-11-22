When making homemade fried chicken, there are many ways to impact the dish's flavor at every step of the process. It's well-known that no step is as important as getting high-quality chicken for a fried chicken dinner, but mixing things up with the flour dredge can give the meal a major upgrade if you know what you're doing. By thinking outside the box and using pancake mix as the flour dredge, you can achieve a uniquely sweet, tasty breading that would be difficult to replicate any other way.

Pancake mix may sound like a strange choice for fried chicken, but we've discussed the special ingredient with Kevin Cottrell, the executive chef at Machete, who backs up the intrigue by explaining how valid a technique it is. "This is a convenience that will allow you to skip a few steps," Cottrell says. "Pancake mix will serve as your flour dredge — and it already includes baking soda, salt, sugar, etc. (which you'd otherwise have to measure and add on your own if this were completely homemade)."

In terms of flavor, pancake mix gives fried chicken a pleasant taste that only gets better when you add other seasonings to the mix. "It should produce an airy, slightly sweet, crunchy, and flaky chicken because it already contains basic seasoning and leavening agents," the chef adds.