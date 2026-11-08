The Tangy Dipping Sauce You'll Find At The Best Chicken Shops In Chicago

While there are many foods and cuisines that the general public associates with the city of Chicago, there are even more "Second City" staples that remain known only to its residents. We're only now getting to the point where people are aware that there is more than one type of Chicago-style pizza, but mild sauce — a sweet and tangy dip that many in the Chicagoland area use for chicken wings — rarely gets its flowers.

Mild sauce is one of Chicago's most under-the-radar delicacies, but it seems that some locals (including me) only truly appreciate it after realizing it's not readily available elsewhere in the country. Chicago-area shops like Uncle Remus Saucy Fried Chicken, Harold's Chicken Shack, and Shark's Fish & Chicken are known for carrying versions of the sauce, each one bursting with flavor that makes food all the more enjoyable.

As for its origin,the modern popular use of mild sauce is said to have begun in the 1960s at Uncle Remus. However, some believe that Mumbo Sauce also ties into the invention of the dip. One origin story claims that Mumbo Sauce — which is also known as Mambo Sauce, and is recognized nationwide due to McDonald's version of the sauce, which dropped back in 2023 — was created by Chicago's Mumbo Bar-B-Q in the 1950s before it was later adopted by restaurants in Washington, D.C. This has led some to believe that the two regional sauces evolved from the same starting point to arrive at where they are today.