Aldi Striped Fudge Cookies Vs Keebler: Who Makes The Better Cookies?
Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.
Some foods are quietly classic, not necessarily pushing any boundaries, but recognizably iconic all the same. For example, take Wheat Thins — a popular cracker banned in Europe, but considered healthy in the United States. Few would consider Wheat Thins an all-time favorite cracker, but plenty can recall their distinct taste. Keebler's Fudge Stripes cookies are similar in that regard, far from, say, deserving a spot in The Takeout's best cookie fantasy food draft, while remaining widely recognizable and a longtime staple of grocery store cookie aisles nevertheless.
In fact, Keebler Fudge Stripes are so iconic, Aldi produces a direct dupe, so similar it mimics Keebler's distinct yellow packaging. Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies fall under its Benton's brand, known for, among other products, the peppermint cookies of which Aldi shoppers just couldn't get enough. I picked up Aldi's Benton's Striped Fudge Cookies in addition to a sleeve of classic Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies, both from stores near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Ahead are my thoughts on each product's individual quality, before my pick for whether or not Aldi's dupe is actually better than the Keebler product it's imitating.
Taste test: Aldi Benton's Striped Fudge Cookies
Just like the classic Keebler product, Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies are about 65% shortbread, 35% chocolate, by my estimation. At first, I perceived a balance between shortbread cookie and chocolate in a way that made them feel like equal contributors. Over time, however, the shortbread just slightly overstayed its welcome, resulting in a sort of generic and dry cookie character taking over the more its chocolate flavor dissipated.
Something else I noticed in my Aldi cookies that wasn't really at play for Keebler was a bit of a pronounced saltiness. Of course, an excess of salt isn't great in a dessert, but like the Ina Garten-approved sweet treat — Fran's Smoked Salt Caramels — Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies use a bit of extra salt as a flavor enhancer, without veering into savory territory. That said, I found the quality of the chocolate the salt was enhancing a little subpar, contributing some milk chocolate richness at first, before devolving into generic sugary sweetness. Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies are enjoyable, for what it's worth, but the weakness of its chocolate detracted from an otherwise solid cookie experience.
Taste test: Keebler Fudge Stripes
My initial impression after biting into my first Keebler Fudge Stripe was that it tasted functionally the same as the Aldi Striped Fudge Cookies I had just finished. In other words, before I activated the critical part of my brain, I thought they might be interchangeable. The more Keebler Fudge Stripes I ate, however, the more I noticed a few key factors that differentiated them from Aldi's dupe.
First and foremost, the cookie tastes like Keebler uses a higher quality chocolate. Whereas Aldi's chocolate ended up tasting more like plain sugar over time, the flavor of cacao persisted in my Fudge Stripes cookies. I also found that my Keebler cookies didn't become dry over time like the Aldi dupe. Visually, I felt like both types of cookies had the same ratio of chocolate-to-shortbread, but Keebler's chocolate seemed to stick around for longer. While those factors were subtle in the grand scheme of things, I found them pronounced enough that I would feel confident blindly identifying which cookie was which based on differences in dryness and chocolate flavor.
Final verdict: Keebler Fudge Stripes are better than Aldi Benton's Striped Fudge Cookies
Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies are similar enough to Keebler's classic Fudge Stripes that I think the former could adequately satisfy a craving for the latter. They're so similar in fact, that while they might not rank among copycat snacks that landed Aldi in trouble, they're among seven that could be next. That said, I think there's just enough of a difference in quality that the name-brand Keebler cookies are definitively better.
The only two reasons I could think to buy Aldi's product over Keebler are its lower price point, or a genuine desire for a chocolaty cookie that tastes a little less like actual chocolate. Otherwise, Keebler's Fudge Stripes are better, thanks to a superior and longer-lasting chocolate flavor. When I compared Aldi's Red Thunder to Red Bull, I found the Aldi dupe superior, not because it did a good job copying Red Bull, but because it had its own unique strengths. Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies effectively have no unique strengths, opting instead to closely emulate Keebler's Striped Fudge Cookies. They ultimately fall a little short.
If both types of cookies were, say, part of a dessert tray at a party, I think I would be satisfied with one Aldi cookie, whereas I might go back for another Keebler cookie or two. Their differences may be subtle, but nevertheless, Keebler makes a plainly tastier product.
How do Aldi's and Keebler's prices and nutritional content compare?
At my nearest Aldi, located in the Las Vegas-adjacent Henderson, Nevada, a package of Benton's Striped Fudge Cookies costs $2.09. An equivalent package of Keebler Fudge Stripes at a nearby Smith's goes for $3.99. For what it's worth, Aldi's packaging is slightly bigger, with two more cookies in each of its four sections, for eight more cookies total than Keebler.
Nutritionally, Keebler lists info for two cookies, whereas Aldi's nutritional facts are for three cookies. I divided their respective numbers such that they would correspond approximately to one cookie, making them possible to compare to one another, but perhaps not quite as precise. One Keebler cookie, then, totals about 70 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 2 grams of which is saturated fat, 35 milligrams of sodium, 9.5 grams of carbs, 4.5 grams of sugar, and 0.5 grams of protein. One Aldi cookie equals about 57 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 1.5 grams of which is saturated fat, 35 milligrams of sodium, 8.5 grams of carbs, 4 grams of sugar, and 0.5 grams of protein. Technically, Aldi's cookies may be nutritionally preferential, but the differences are pretty negligible in practice.
How I compared these two products
I first purchased a sleeve of Keebler Fudge Stripes at a Smith's grocery store local to me in Henderson, Nevada. Then I picked up a package of Benton's Striped Fudge Cookies from a nearby Aldi. I tried them as soon as I got home.
I started with Aldi's product. I ate two full cookies while noting down my initial impressions, before moving on to Keebler. After I had written down my first impressions of an equivalent two Keebler cookies, I alternated a few more of each to better understand what made them distinct from one another. In total, I had six of each kind of cookie. Over the course of the next couple days, I had some more of both kinds of cookies for my own enjoyment, which further helped solidify my thoughts. My assessments are based entirely on this experience, and not any past thoughts I may have had on the featured brands or products.