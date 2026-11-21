Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Some foods are quietly classic, not necessarily pushing any boundaries, but recognizably iconic all the same. For example, take Wheat Thins — a popular cracker banned in Europe, but considered healthy in the United States. Few would consider Wheat Thins an all-time favorite cracker, but plenty can recall their distinct taste. Keebler's Fudge Stripes cookies are similar in that regard, far from, say, deserving a spot in The Takeout's best cookie fantasy food draft, while remaining widely recognizable and a longtime staple of grocery store cookie aisles nevertheless.

In fact, Keebler Fudge Stripes are so iconic, Aldi produces a direct dupe, so similar it mimics Keebler's distinct yellow packaging. Aldi's Striped Fudge Cookies fall under its Benton's brand, known for, among other products, the peppermint cookies of which Aldi shoppers just couldn't get enough. I picked up Aldi's Benton's Striped Fudge Cookies in addition to a sleeve of classic Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies, both from stores near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Ahead are my thoughts on each product's individual quality, before my pick for whether or not Aldi's dupe is actually better than the Keebler product it's imitating.