'I Ate 4 Boxes' - Aldi Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These Peppermint Cookies

Holiday treats come and go, but Aldi shoppers have declared a seasonal winner with the kind of intensity usually reserved for Costco holiday foods, must-buy Aldi items, and Trader Joe's fan-favorite staples. Returning to Aldi shelves once again, Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes — chocolate fudge-dipped sandwich cookies dusted with crushed peppermint candy — have developed a cult following deep enough to crash shopping carts and test self-control.

Reddit has basically become an addiction support group for the cookies. On an r/aldi subreddit, one shopper confessed, "I was hoping they'd discontinue these. I ate four boxes over the holidays, they're so good." Another joked, "Trying to determine how many packages I can buy at a time without looking like a total glutton," noting that winter stockpiling feels like preparation, not indulgence. Someone else responded with equal parts panic and gratitude toward the cookies' reappearance, posting, "I don't know whether to thank you, or chastise you for reminding me." And then there was the most relatable warning in the thread: "Once they're open they go rancid in 20 minutes, so you have to eat the box in one go. At least that's what I keep telling myself."