'I Ate 4 Boxes' - Aldi Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These Peppermint Cookies
Holiday treats come and go, but Aldi shoppers have declared a seasonal winner with the kind of intensity usually reserved for Costco holiday foods, must-buy Aldi items, and Trader Joe's fan-favorite staples. Returning to Aldi shelves once again, Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes — chocolate fudge-dipped sandwich cookies dusted with crushed peppermint candy — have developed a cult following deep enough to crash shopping carts and test self-control.
Reddit has basically become an addiction support group for the cookies. On an r/aldi subreddit, one shopper confessed, "I was hoping they'd discontinue these. I ate four boxes over the holidays, they're so good." Another joked, "Trying to determine how many packages I can buy at a time without looking like a total glutton," noting that winter stockpiling feels like preparation, not indulgence. Someone else responded with equal parts panic and gratitude toward the cookies' reappearance, posting, "I don't know whether to thank you, or chastise you for reminding me." And then there was the most relatable warning in the thread: "Once they're open they go rancid in 20 minutes, so you have to eat the box in one go. At least that's what I keep telling myself."
How Benton's peppermint cookies stack up against mint-chocolate icons
At around $4.29 a box, Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes from Aldi sit firmly in the danger zone: Cheap enough to buy multiples, seasonal enough to justify it. The limited release helps explain why shoppers stockpile them like disaster supplies, and why they now sit comfortably among the mint-chocolate greats. These cookies are built for anyone who has resorted to making homemade Thin Mints during the Girl Scout Cookie off-season — another heavenly treat that vanishes too fast to pretend you'll "just have one." Peppermint Cremes crumble beautifully over ice cream, and freeze well for emergency dessert situations. They also generate the same December urgency as Aldi Choceur dark chocolate peppermint marshmallow trees once did; along with Choceur Peppermint Crèmes that never seem to make it past New Year's.
But if there's one Reddit comment that captures the cookies' elite status in the mint-chocolate universe, "Just a warning ... You WILL become addicted to them and mourn when you can't find them anymore (until next year anyway!)," placing Benton's Peppermint Cremes in the category of legends, not just run-of-the-mill holiday cookies. Thin Mints, Mint Chocolate Chip Klondike bars, Andes mints? Move over. There's a new seasonal contender shoppers will sprint for, and this one doesn't require knowing a Girl Scout.