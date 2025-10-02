Barack Obama's Favorite Sweet Treat Is Ina Garten-Approved

Ina Garten and Barack Obama aren't exactly culinary birds of a feather. For starters, Obama orders his steak medium-well, while Garten shares grilling hacks for a perfect rare or medium steak. However, there is one sweet little treat that the former president and famous chef are totally in agreement on: smoked salted caramels. Specifically, Smoked Salt Caramels made by the Seattle-based company Fran's Chocolates. Obama reportedly fell in love with these gourmet sweet-and-salty delights during his first presidential campaign, and as legend has it, the milk chocolate-covered treats were always kept on hand during his time in the White House.

Garten's love for Fran's Smoked Salt Caramels stems from the fact that they make a perfect gift for a dinner party hostess. The chef noted that she likes to bring something the host can choose to serve as a post-dinner treat, but won't feel pressured to serve with the meal (unlike Jell-O salad, which Garten urges others to never bring to a dinner party). Obama also appreciates their value as a gift – presidential gift boxes of Fran's Chocolates, complete with the presidential seal, were presented to Oval Office guests during the Obama administration.