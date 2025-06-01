To Make A Better-Tasting Steak, Use Ina Garten's Grilling Hack

Ina Garten is a trusted friend to her many fans, since she makes it so much easier to put tempting and tasty meals on the table. She's shared how to make a classic roast chicken, one of the dishes Ina Garten's known for, which is stuffed with aromatics. And Ina Garten's simpler way to cook beef short ribs is another of her ultimate main course recipes. Now, the Barefoot Contessa is giving the lowdown on grilling perfect steaks — and just like Miami real estate, it's all about location and heat.

Garten showed in a recent Instagram video that the secret to grilling steak just right every time is cooking it over both direct and indirect heat. Fire up the grill and move all the coals to one half of it. (For a gas grill, turn on the burners just on one side.) Put 1 ½-inch thick steaks directly over the coals and cook for exactly two minutes on each side of the meat — Garten uses a timer — then move them to the half of the grill without coals. Cover the grill, and leave them eight more minutes for rare, or 10 minutes for medium. Take them off and wrap the plate in foil, allowing them to rest for 10 minutes before digging in.

Garten learned the hack from Mark Lobel of renowned NYC butcher shop Lobel's, who also gave her the dry rub recipe she likes to use. She admitted to previously being intimidated by grilling steaks because she was afraid they'd overcook, and since we know the Contessa buys quality, it would be very good steaks ruined.