This Popular Snack Food Is Banned In Europe But Considered Healthy In The States

When Americans think of healthy snacks, wheat crackers may come to mind — like Wheat Thins. Made mostly from whole grain wheat flour, this snack has 3 grams of fiber in every serving. On that front, Americans need all the help they can get – 95% of people from the United States are not getting enough fiber, according to a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. Paired with some cheese and an apple, you have a delicious midday snack.

So it's probably surprising to learn that Wheat Thins are banned in Europe because of a questionable ingredient. They are packaged with a little compound called butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT). No, this isn't an article meant to test your knowledge of chemistry. Simply put, BHT is an antioxidant used to help preserve freshness and extend the shelf life of certain packaged foods.

It's banned in Europe because some studies indicated that small animals (like mice and hamsters) that were fed BHT had a higher likelihood of developing certain cancers. It's not 100% clear from various human studies if consuming BHT is safe or unsafe, which is why it's banned in Europe.