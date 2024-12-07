Store-Bought Multigrain Breads Made With Questionable Ingredients

Multigrain bread is touted as a healthier option than a standard white loaf. After all, bread with several types of grain is more natural, right? Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. While some brands carry healthy options, other multigrain breads contain questionable ingredients. For the purpose of discussion, we define this term as ingredients that simply shouldn't belong in bread.

Think of harmful preservatives and chemicals or overly processed foods with little to no nutrients. Sadly, questionable ingredients aren't always obvious. It's not like bread companies are openly advertising the use of these food products. Instead, they'll redirect your focus to that "multigrain" label, leading you to believe the bread is nothing but healthy.

If you're trying to make better food choices, it'll require a little detective work. Luckily, we're here to help. We've scoured food labels for suspicious ingredients and reviewed scientific studies to see how these items impact our health. So before you stock up on store-bought bread, read on to learn about multigrain breads made with questionable ingredients.