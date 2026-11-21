Popular chef and media sensation Guy Fieri, who has filmed "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in every state, recently recounted a deep-fried turkey distaster on Food Network's TikTok account. On Thanksgiving morning one year, he woke up bright and early for prep. In a mildly sarcastic, self-deprecating tone, he explained, "I don't take the temperature of the oil, because I'm a cook right? I'm a chef. I know what I'm doing."

"I drop the turkey in," he said, before adding, "It hits the oil, it overflows, and there is a volcano about six feet in the air, blowing flames. It's like a jet engine within two feet of the [eaves] of my house." Fieri then attempted to prevent a larger fire by pushing over the deep fryer setup with his foot (a flip-flop he was wearing fused to the side of the fryer). The turkey shot out of the fryer, propelled by the power of the flame, which began to spread rapidly across the lawn thanks to the spilled oil. In a lame attempt to quell the fire, he used his garden hose to get things under control, which only made the flame spread further.

The fire was eventually extinguished and Fieri decided to try and save the day by retrieving the turkey. As he said in the video, "I'm going to get the turkey, wash it off, nobody will know." He turned around to see his wife Lori standing there, who simply responded, "There's no way in hell we're going to eat that turkey." Needless to say, Fieri and his family ended up eating Chinese food for that Thanksgiving.