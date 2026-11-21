The Time Guy Fieri's Thanksgiving Went Up In Flames: 'That Was The Day We Dad Chinese Food'
Popular chef and media sensation Guy Fieri, who has filmed "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in every state, recently recounted a deep-fried turkey distaster on Food Network's TikTok account. On Thanksgiving morning one year, he woke up bright and early for prep. In a mildly sarcastic, self-deprecating tone, he explained, "I don't take the temperature of the oil, because I'm a cook right? I'm a chef. I know what I'm doing."
"I drop the turkey in," he said, before adding, "It hits the oil, it overflows, and there is a volcano about six feet in the air, blowing flames. It's like a jet engine within two feet of the [eaves] of my house." Fieri then attempted to prevent a larger fire by pushing over the deep fryer setup with his foot (a flip-flop he was wearing fused to the side of the fryer). The turkey shot out of the fryer, propelled by the power of the flame, which began to spread rapidly across the lawn thanks to the spilled oil. In a lame attempt to quell the fire, he used his garden hose to get things under control, which only made the flame spread further.
The fire was eventually extinguished and Fieri decided to try and save the day by retrieving the turkey. As he said in the video, "I'm going to get the turkey, wash it off, nobody will know." He turned around to see his wife Lori standing there, who simply responded, "There's no way in hell we're going to eat that turkey." Needless to say, Fieri and his family ended up eating Chinese food for that Thanksgiving.
Guy Fieri's deep-fried turkey disaster isn't uncommon, either
Now, we're all adults. We know that deep frying a turkey is inherently dangerous. That's why there are yearly warnings from and demonstrations by firefighters on how to do it properly. One hard and fast rule is to ensure that your turkey isn't frozen before you put it in the fryer. The icy water can cause the oil to spatter and then burst into flame from the heating source below the fryer.
You also have to make sure that you've got the right volume of oil in your fryer — if there's too much and it overflows, there's an immediate chance of ignition. (You know that rule, "Measure twice, cut once," which is to say: Make sure you've planned extra carefully.) And don't forget to check the oil's temperature, because if it's too hot, the chances of it combusting are much higher, as Fieri learned. If you want further detail, check out our instructions on how to deep fry a turkey without it catching on fire.
Despite all the trouble it takes to deep fry a turkey, the result is a delicious, juicy bird with crispy skin, so the reward is worth the risk for many people. But it turns out that even for experienced celebrity chefs like Guy Fieri, the chance of a disaster is still real, as is the threat of being forced to eat Chinese food for Thanksgiving. At least he was left with an entertaining story to tell us later.