Ditch Salt And Pepper: Sauteed Cabbage Has Way More Pizzazz With This Single Seasoning Packet
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When talking about old-school cabbage dishes, nothing may beat the simplicity of sauteed cabbage. Aside from requiring very few ingredients, the cooking method for cabbage is not complicated. However, because the dish is probably the simplest to prepare, there's a tendency for it to taste bland, especially since it mostly relies on salt and pepper to bring out the cruciferous vegetable's natural flavor. Thankfully, there's a seasoning blend that can take sauteed cabbage from painfully boring to instantly gourmet: lemon pepper seasoning.
The combination of the bright, citrusy taste of lemon and the sharp, spicy kick of black pepper can do wonders for cabbage sauteed in oil or butter with a little bit of water over medium-high heat. It's perfect for the vegetable's typically mild, slightly sweet flavor that becomes more pronounced when cooked, especially once the edges of the sliced pieces soften and caramelize. A packet of lemon pepper seasoning can add a welcome balance of tanginess, herbaceousness, and a little bit of heat, making an otherwise ordinarily sweet and earthy dish much more exciting. The best part is you don't need to reach for different spice jars to pull off this distinctive twist.
When to add lemon pepper seasoning to sauteed cabbage
To incorporate lemon pepper seasoning into sauteed cabbage, cook the dish as you normally would and only sprinkle the seasoning once the vegetable slices have started to soften and caramelize. Adding the seasoning at this stage is crucial so the sweetness of the cabbage has already come out, allowing the lemon zest and pepper to really meld with its natural flavors. It's also during this stage that the cabbage's sulfurous smell has already dissipated, so the citrusy and peppery aroma of the seasoning can take over. Once you have added the seasoning to the mix, stir occasionally to spread and coat the cabbage pieces evenly with the seasoning particles.
There's no shortage of lemon pepper seasoning options on the market. Some have no preservatives, additives, or fillers, but most contain a whole lot more flavorings and compounds aside from lemon and pepper. For example, Great Value Lemon & Pepper Wing Seasoning Mix also has salt, onion, garlic, turmeric, citric acid, niacin, milk, and wheat flour, among others. So regardless of brand, since the seasoning is already loaded with salt and other flavorings, be mindful of how much you use when adding it to your sauteed cabbage. Start with a modest amount, do a quick taste test, and then adjust as needed rather than emptying the entire packet at once.