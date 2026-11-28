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When talking about old-school cabbage dishes, nothing may beat the simplicity of sauteed cabbage. Aside from requiring very few ingredients, the cooking method for cabbage is not complicated. However, because the dish is probably the simplest to prepare, there's a tendency for it to taste bland, especially since it mostly relies on salt and pepper to bring out the cruciferous vegetable's natural flavor. Thankfully, there's a seasoning blend that can take sauteed cabbage from painfully boring to instantly gourmet: lemon pepper seasoning.

The combination of the bright, citrusy taste of lemon and the sharp, spicy kick of black pepper can do wonders for cabbage sauteed in oil or butter with a little bit of water over medium-high heat. It's perfect for the vegetable's typically mild, slightly sweet flavor that becomes more pronounced when cooked, especially once the edges of the sliced pieces soften and caramelize. A packet of lemon pepper seasoning can add a welcome balance of tanginess, herbaceousness, and a little bit of heat, making an otherwise ordinarily sweet and earthy dish much more exciting. The best part is you don't need to reach for different spice jars to pull off this distinctive twist.