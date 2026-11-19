It's probably safe to say that you've heard of Charlie Brown, his dog Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, dreamed up and penned by Charles M. Schulz. Maybe you've seen the 1965 animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." And one way or another, your ears have probably heard the melodic melancholy charms of its theme song by Vince Guaraldi Trio, "Christmas Time Is Here."

Well, it's still November, and whether you're ready or not, it's 9,000% Christmastime, especially at your local fast food joint. "Home Alone" has inspired a meal at McDonald's, "Christmas Vacation" is making a break at Jimmy John's, and Wendy's is digging into solarium-tinted nostalgia to hand out colorful winter beanies. Burger King is in on the action, too. They've tapped into that Peanuts Christmas spirit, ready to unleash a dipping sauce carrying Woodstock's good name, tater tots with Charlie Brown's, and a dessert pie à la Snoopy's. Of course there's cutesy comic strip packaging design to literally wrap it all up, and there are even beanies to top it all off.

So, does Burger King's Peanuts collab offer up seasonal cheer to the eyes and belly, or is it just worthy of borrowing Charlie Brown's famous "Good grief" refrain? The fine folks at Burger King invited The Takeout to take out a sneak peek taste of it all, and now I'm ready to reveal all the tasty secrets flying out of Snoopy's doghouse in this chew & review.