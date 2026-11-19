Burger King's New Peanuts Menu Review — Good Grief Or Snoopy Happy Dance?
It's probably safe to say that you've heard of Charlie Brown, his dog Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, dreamed up and penned by Charles M. Schulz. Maybe you've seen the 1965 animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." And one way or another, your ears have probably heard the melodic melancholy charms of its theme song by Vince Guaraldi Trio, "Christmas Time Is Here."
Well, it's still November, and whether you're ready or not, it's 9,000% Christmastime, especially at your local fast food joint. "Home Alone" has inspired a meal at McDonald's, "Christmas Vacation" is making a break at Jimmy John's, and Wendy's is digging into solarium-tinted nostalgia to hand out colorful winter beanies. Burger King is in on the action, too. They've tapped into that Peanuts Christmas spirit, ready to unleash a dipping sauce carrying Woodstock's good name, tater tots with Charlie Brown's, and a dessert pie à la Snoopy's. Of course there's cutesy comic strip packaging design to literally wrap it all up, and there are even beanies to top it all off.
So, does Burger King's Peanuts collab offer up seasonal cheer to the eyes and belly, or is it just worthy of borrowing Charlie Brown's famous "Good grief" refrain? The fine folks at Burger King invited The Takeout to take out a sneak peek taste of it all, and now I'm ready to reveal all the tasty secrets flying out of Snoopy's doghouse in this chew & review.
Methodology
Ahead of its national rollout, Burger King invited members of the media, including me, to its Miami headquarters to try its new Peanuts menu items. I tasted each item on site, and I took both written and metal notes with each bite.
This chew & review is based on my own personal opinions and tastes. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Burger King and its fare, as well my current experiences with these new items. The criteria used to draw final conclusions were based on taste, appearance, aroma, temperature, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, capturing the essence of Peanuts and "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and whether all of it or any of it is worth your time and dime this holiday season.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Woodstock Golden Ranch Dipping Sauce
The main entrées in this Peanuts collab are a couple of familiar BK faces — a Whooper with Cheese or 10 pieces of its awesome new Chicken Nuggets. The newbie here features Snoopy's birdie buddy Woodstock, and it goes by the name Golden Ranch Dipping Sauce. The label sets things off on the right foot, with the fine feathered creature smiling and holding a little gift. The label's lid color is as yellow as Woodstock himself.
Peeling back the lid, the bright yellow of the label is replaced by an even brighter shade. This one however looks like no bird, but a shimmery shiny dipping sauce, decked out by flecks of seasoning. It had a really rich and inviting smell, like a creamy, vinegary concoction. I began the taste test with a little finger dab, and my initial reaction was pure deliciousness.
I had been told before that this was a melding of honey mustard and ranch, and while my brain couldn't fathom that flavor combo in advance, my mouth instantly knew we were onto a winner. The sauce clung quite well to the crispy coated skin of Burger King's Chicken Nuggets, adding a three-headed onslaught of milkiness, sweetness, and tanginess to the affair. I was only granted one cup to use, and sadly had to ration it out as I plowed through the nuggets. I somehow was able save a little to drop onto my Whopper, and Woodstock and his sauce helped to make my burger fly higher than before.
Taste test: Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots
I was here for the food, but it was hard to focus on the task at hand when the packaging design was a true marvel. The same was true of the BK Mandalorian meal, which I had the pleasure of munching on and ogling over in this same very room this past April. I didn't want to judge a book by its cover, but the Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots box was so adorable on all sides, I almost didn't want to spoil the moment by opening it up to see what was inside.
I didn't have a strong opinion one way or the other on Burger King's Tater Tots, but I'm always ready to be blown away by anything new. The tots and their "loaded" nature are meant to mimic a loaded baked potato, including melty cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, chives, and as you might have guessed, potatoes. Eight came in my box, and they uniformly looked the same — crusty orbs, with a beautiful shade of orangey-brown, save for a few bits of green chives. They simply smelled like warm potatoes from the outside.
I dug right in and what instantly appealed to my senses was the crunch of the skin. The interior was more of a mishmash. I couldn't really taste the bacon at all, nor the sour cream, but the cheese and the potato were working overtime to deliver a flavorful splash to complement that great crunch. I somehow found one more small dollop of the Woodstock Golden Ranch and put it to work with a tot. It was more of the same great work, and working overtime.
Taste test: Snoopy Cookies & Crème Pie
To round out the meal, it was time to turn my attention and mouth to dessert — the Snoopy Cookies & Crème Pie. I like that Burger King's pies don't come in a clear plastic container. Instead, a triangle box hides the goodies inside. This one's design is a mainly black and white layout, with Snoopy's good name and doghouse popping in cozy red. An image of Snoopy himself is munching, eyes closed, on a plate of cookies. As an eater, I was jealous and ready to tear apart the perforated sides to get going.
Under the hood, there's a whimsical looking slice that would make even Wes Anderson blush with twee excitement. While the dark brown cookie parts take up negative space in this dessert's appearance, it's the bright spots that draw the eater in for a bite. Fluffy mounds of white vanilla crème are daintily decorated with perfect yuletide spirit in the form of pinkish-red jimmies and OMG-inducing green little bone sprinkles.
A feast for the eyes, but the mouth? That's a big affirmative, too. The chocolate brings a denseness, both in taste and texture. The vanilla crème, which seemed to be the more dominant element, smoothed everything out. The cookies on top are crunchy pieces, and the crust on the bottom was a lovely, buttery chocolate flavored shortbread. This pie slice is filling enough for one, or a decent share for two.
Burger King x Peanuts Menu — good or good grief?
The Peanuts gang has always been game for licensing deals, including food ones. Charlie Brown and company's likeness have graced packs of Dolly Madison pies and cakes in the 1970s, old-school drinking glasses from McDonald's from the 1980s, and more recently even inspired a 2026 fall Starbucks drink: Charlie Brown Mocha Frappuccino. While the three Burger King food items are all very tasty, it's hard to say they taste like ... Peanuts. Speaking of, when are we getting Peanuts branded peanuts? And wait, why isn't there a Pigpen dirty soda in this BK meal?
Alas, what we have is great, whether it's Peanuts-y or not. Woodstock Golden Ranch is an excellent sauce. It went well with anything I paired it with, and I wished I had a vat of it. The tots were loaded by name, and while the innards didn't fully live up to the billing, their crunch was unbelievably good. Snoopy's alter ego is Joe Cool, and Mr. Cool would be honored to be associated with such a yummy dessert. Cookies and crème are an overly familiar territory, but thanks to the whip smart latter, and dual-textural delivery of the former, this is one deliciously memorable treat.
Have we talked about the packaging yet? It truly ties it all together, and that's why if you're going to try any of this, go all-in for The Peanuts Pack. It's housed in Snoopy Doghouse Box that would look like Red Baron aces on a shelf. Dig up a $2 and splurge on the value winter beanie. I can attest it is super-comfy to wear, and will add warm thoughts to your warm Burger King meal during this Christmastime and beyond.
How to buy and try the Burger King x Peanuts Menu
Burger King's Peanuts-inspired meal and menu items land in participating nationwide locations starting December 1, 2026. They will be available to order for a limited time only, and while supplies last. The meal and items can be ordered in store, at the counter, kiosk, or drive-thru where available. Advanced orders for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery can be placed through Burger King's app and website.
There are several routes to purchasing the items in this Peanuts menu. The Peanuts Pack comes standard with eight Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, a Snoopy Cookies & Crème Pie, and a medium soft drink. The entrée choices are a Whooper with Cheese, with the suggested retail price of $14.99, or 10 nuggets and Woodstock Golden Ranch for $12.99. The Snoopy beanie can be added to either meal for $2 more. The items can all be purchased à la carte — with 10 nuggets and a sauce for $3.99, the pie for $3.29, four tots for $1.99, eight for $2.99, and solo cups of Woodstock Golden Ranch for $0.40 each. Prices will vary per location, and may be higher on orders placed for delivery or through third parties.
There is also the Peanuts-inspired King Jr. Meal, housed in its own special Snoopy Doghouse Box. It comes with the usual meal options, and the bonus of one of eight collectible holiday Peanuts toys.
Burger King x Peanuts Menu nutritional info
Woodstock Golden Ranch is made up of all kinds of ingredients, including but not limited to cultured buttermilk, water, sugar, vinegar, egg yolks, Dijon mustard honey, buttermilk powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. It contains the allergens egg and milk. A 1-ounce single serving cup contains 150 calories, 15 grams of fat, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, 270 milligrams of sodium, 3 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.
An eight-piece order of Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots nets an eater 260 calories, 9 grams of fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, 880 milligrams of sodium, 35 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of sugar, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 6 grams of protein.
A Snoopy Cookies & Crème Pie chips in 270 calories, 13 grams of fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 5 milligrams of cholesterol, 230 milligrams of sodium, 37 grams of carbohydrates, 23 grams of sugar, 1 gram of dietary fiber, and 3 grams of protein.