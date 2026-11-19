Add A Splash Of This Creamy Ingredient To Your Marinade For A Steak That's Anything But Rubbery
A good marinade can make cheap cuts of steak taste better and take quality cuts to new heights. Finding that flawless combination of ingredients to enhance the texture and flavor can be tricky, but a sound piece of advice is to start with one ingredient as a base and build off of that. When The Takeout spoke with Dagan Lynn, an executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner, he recommended pulling out a pantry staple that's guaranteed to produce a mouthwatering piece of meat: coconut milk.
"The natural fats in coconut milk help coat the surface of the steak, which can help retain moisture during cooking and keep your beef tender," he says. Start with half a cup to a cup of coconut milk for 1 to 2 pounds of steak. The creamy coconut milk does the heavy lifting, but Lynn's just getting started.
After adding the foundation of the marinade, he tosses in the secret ingredient that made Julia Child's flank steak marinade so flavorful: soy sauce, though fish sauce also works. Additional components that assist with tenderization, like lime juice or rice vinegar, also go in. He says, "This combination helps to not only balance the richness of the coconut milk and contribute to a well-rounded flavor profile for your steak, but the acidic ingredients help break down any tough muscle fibers and make the steak more tender."
Complementary ingredients bring it all together
Using coconut milk as the driving force in a marinade to keep a steak from going rubbery is a recipe for success. But any decent marinade should also be imparting subtle flavors to the meat for that wow factor. To that end, Dagan Lynn uses specific ingredients that harmonize with coconut milk to achieve an exceptionally balanced taste. "From a flavor standpoint, coconut milk provides a subtle richness that works well with bold ingredients like garlic, ginger or lime, he says. "It doesn't overpower the steak, but it helps carry those flavors forward and create a more balanced marinade."
Bear in mind that adding ingredients to a coconut milk marinade willy-nilly can do more harm than good. Lynn outlined a few examples that don't belong in the supporting cast. He says, "One thing I'd avoid is overloading the marinade with multiple strong sweeteners. Coconut milk already brings a subtle sweetness and richness, so adding too much brown sugar, honey or other sweet ingredients can throw off the flavor balance."
Coconut milk can flavor and tenderize many types of steak, but a few cuts that should always be marinated can benefit more than others. "Cuts like Flank Steak, Skirt Steak and Flat Iron Steak are particularly good candidates because they readily absorb surface flavors and benefit from the added moisture and richness," Lynn says. Timing is also key. To give the marinade its best chance at elevating the meat, he says, "Letting the marinade work overnight in the refrigerator is one of the easiest ways to improve both flavor and tenderness for these types of steaks."