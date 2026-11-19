A good marinade can make cheap cuts of steak taste better and take quality cuts to new heights. Finding that flawless combination of ingredients to enhance the texture and flavor can be tricky, but a sound piece of advice is to start with one ingredient as a base and build off of that. When The Takeout spoke with Dagan Lynn, an executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner, he recommended pulling out a pantry staple that's guaranteed to produce a mouthwatering piece of meat: coconut milk.

"The natural fats in coconut milk help coat the surface of the steak, which can help retain moisture during cooking and keep your beef tender," he says. Start with half a cup to a cup of coconut milk for 1 to 2 pounds of steak. The creamy coconut milk does the heavy lifting, but Lynn's just getting started.

After adding the foundation of the marinade, he tosses in the secret ingredient that made Julia Child's flank steak marinade so flavorful: soy sauce, though fish sauce also works. Additional components that assist with tenderization, like lime juice or rice vinegar, also go in. He says, "This combination helps to not only balance the richness of the coconut milk and contribute to a well-rounded flavor profile for your steak, but the acidic ingredients help break down any tough muscle fibers and make the steak more tender."