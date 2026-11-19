McDonald's Is Making A Change To Its Menu In 2027 That You Will Love
McDonald's wasn't the first fast food chain to sell a billion burgers, but it's now the uncontested boss of beef sandwiches. It sells an astounding number of burgers every day (roughly 6.5 million), but as the saying goes, times change. Today, more and more folks are looking for appetizing chicken options on fast food menus, and McDonald's has taken notice.
In recent years, McDonald's has debuted a few new white meat menu options and it's brought back some fan-favorites like the ever-popular Snack Wrap. Still, the global chain isn't satisfied with its current revenue from chicken items. With a goal of increasing market share by 1.5% by 2030, it's decided to make a major change to how it approaches making its tasty chicken entrees.
To that end, McDonald's is entering a new era by opting to give hand-breaded chicken a shot. It's currently testing three hand-breaded chicken menu items in a few locations around Chicago. By 2027, the chain plans to expand the trial run to more locations throughout the United States and in Ireland.
That might not seem like such a big step given that Chick-fil-A, Culver's, and Popeyes have been hand-breading chicken for some time, but McDonald's is a different kind of fast food beast. Part of its success relies on quick, precise cooking so customers aren't waiting long for their food. Hand-breading is a time-consuming process that could gum up the works behind the scenes. If McDonald's can pull it off, the three new menu items it plans to unveil to the masses could end up being a jackpot for both the company's bottom line and customers' taste buds.
Chicken strips
Chicken strips are nothing new for McDonald's. They're featured on the menu as a stand-alone option and they're the star of the restaurant's popular Snack Wrap. However, they may start to look and taste different as the Golden Arches begins using a hand-breaded recipe aimed to elevate the product.
The recipe is still currently in testing, but McDonald's isn't venturing into the hand-breaded arena blind. For roughly 10,000 restaurants in Asia, hand-breading chicken is standard operating procedure. That means there's already a tried-and-true system in place for taking the quality of chicken strips up a notch, but what that looks like in practice here in the States is anyone's guess.
Understanding that corporate entities sometimes like to get creative with definitions, there's a chance that "hand-breaded" chicken strips could actually refer to chicken that's prepared off-site, flash-frozen, and packaged for distribution to McDonald's restaurants throughout the country. Technically, the definition would be accurate even if they aren't made to order.
Then again, McDonald's has committed to extensive training for employees as it rolls out these new hand-breaded chicken options, so there is a chance customers will be treated to made-to-order strips without the process causing customer wait times to skyrocket. It's anyone's guess how McD's will approach this new recipe, but whether they're pre-breaded or made on-site, the company's focus on upgrading taste and quality for its new chicken strips should be an obvious improvement over its existing offerings.
Chicken sandwich
Chicken sandwiches are now a staple menu item at McDonald's, but many people would argue they can't hold a candle to the hand-breaded products served at bona fide chicken chains. That may be about to change as the burger chain is tinkering around with an enhanced, hand-breaded sandwich as part of its testing.
McDonald's chicken sandwiches haven't always had the best reputation — Chili's even opened a pop-up in April 2026 where it served its chicken sandwich alongside the McCrispy and had customers compare them (it did not go well for McDonald's offering). It appears the Golden Arches has had enough as it attempts to raise the bar with hand-breaded goodness. Whether a new hand-breaded chicken sandwich will replace the McChicken and McCrispy or join them is uncertain, but having three variations of the same entree does seem redundant.
It wouldn't make much sense to keep the other menu choices around when a superior product is available. Unless, that is, the upgraded sandwich is sold at a premium. In that case, keeping more affordable options around for people budgeting their fast food spending would still be appreciated by customers. Either way, folks can look forward to the possibility of an enhanced version in 2027.
Chicken wings
Given Americans' love of chicken wings (evidenced by the uncanny amount of wings folks eat during the Super Bowl), it's almost surprising McDonald's isn't slinging them left and right. It's not for lack of trying. Back in 1990, the chain released Mighty Wings — a spicy take on the classic game-day finger food. The problem was the price was deemed too high by customers and they were eventually discontinued. McDonald's has since tried re-launching them, but they never took off.
Well, the chain is giving wings another go as hand-breaded chicken wings are another menu item currently being tested. But while McDonald's already has a blueprint for how to hand-bread chicken items from its locations in China and Malaysia, mass-producing wings isn't the same as slinging the occasional sandwich or order of chicken strips. With McDonald's commitment to fast service being a focal point of its business model, it's difficult to see a world in which employees are hand-breading hundreds of wings to order every day without slowing the flow of customers.
This seems like an obvious area where the company will try to be clever in how it describes its new product. To be fair, "hand-breaded" has never explicitly implied that an item is made to order. But at the end of the day, customer perception is key. McDonald's surely isn't oblivious to the fact that people won't show up for wings if they aren't a good value. It's a safe bet the company will put its best foot forward in this new venture, and it could end up being a game-changer for the chain.