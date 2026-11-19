McDonald's wasn't the first fast food chain to sell a billion burgers, but it's now the uncontested boss of beef sandwiches. It sells an astounding number of burgers every day (roughly 6.5 million), but as the saying goes, times change. Today, more and more folks are looking for appetizing chicken options on fast food menus, and McDonald's has taken notice.

In recent years, McDonald's has debuted a few new white meat menu options and it's brought back some fan-favorites like the ever-popular Snack Wrap. Still, the global chain isn't satisfied with its current revenue from chicken items. With a goal of increasing market share by 1.5% by 2030, it's decided to make a major change to how it approaches making its tasty chicken entrees.

To that end, McDonald's is entering a new era by opting to give hand-breaded chicken a shot. It's currently testing three hand-breaded chicken menu items in a few locations around Chicago. By 2027, the chain plans to expand the trial run to more locations throughout the United States and in Ireland.

That might not seem like such a big step given that Chick-fil-A, Culver's, and Popeyes have been hand-breading chicken for some time, but McDonald's is a different kind of fast food beast. Part of its success relies on quick, precise cooking so customers aren't waiting long for their food. Hand-breading is a time-consuming process that could gum up the works behind the scenes. If McDonald's can pull it off, the three new menu items it plans to unveil to the masses could end up being a jackpot for both the company's bottom line and customers' taste buds.