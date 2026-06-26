The First Fast Food Chain To Sell A Billion Burgers Wasn't McDonald's Or Burger King

White Castle isn't doing terribly for itself these days. It has 345 locations in the United States, which is pretty solid for a chain that doesn't franchise. But it is no longer seen as the world's preeminent fast food burger chain. In fact, it doesn't even crack the top 10: Aside from the triumvirate of McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, newer and trendier chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack have since superseded it. Why is that the case?

Well, we mentioned that White Castle doesn't franchise, right? The franchise model, which lets business owners use the recipes and equipment of a parent company, allows for rapid growth, and is a big reason why McDonald's and other fast food chains have become so ubiquitous. White Castle, by contrast, steadfastly refuses to franchise its restaurants, allowing for more corporate control but limiting its growth.

But hey, you know what other chain doesn't franchise? In-N-Out Burger. How come that chain still gets lines around the block whenever it opens a new location, while White Castle (with apologies to Harold and Kumar) is often seen as cheap munchies fuel? Well, there's been something of a foodie revolution in America, with quality ingredients and novel combinations being prioritized over mere convenience. White Castle has many virtues — it remains affordable, and those little sliders are a lot of fun — but Shake Shack it is not. Still, have you sold a billion burgers lately? That's what we thought.