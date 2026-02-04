The Number Of Chicken Wings To Be Eaten This Super Bowl Will Have You Saying 'What The Cluck'

Why are Americans obsessed with wings? The dish has always been a part of the Super Bowl, but its increased popularity this year might be connected to price. A Wells Fargo report found that the cost of wings has gone down 2.8%. While it may not seem like much, it's a significant decrease for consumers who are dealing with inflation and an unstable economy.

There are other budget-friendly party snacks that will likely get attention this year as well. According to the Wells Fargo report, prices for tortilla chips, frozen pizza, avocados, red bell peppers, and prepared carrots are also down. This is great news for consumers, who can create a whole snazzy party spread using wings, chips and guacamole, and other affordable sides. Potato chips are another good option because their price has stayed the same as last year.

However, some fan favorites will be more expensive. Prices for vegetables like celery, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and cauliflower have gone up, which may make some consumers rethink those veggie trays. Salsa and onion-flavored dips have fallen victim to increased costs as well. One option is to skip buying pre-made salsas and make homemade guac to cut costs. Overall, many of the most delicious Super Bowl snacks will still be affordable this year. So go ahead and get lots of chicken wings (tip: making them in the air fryer is incredibly easy), and enjoy them with tasty sides. Your pockets won't suffer.