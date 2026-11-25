13 Canned Soups And Stews Made With High-Quality Ingredients
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Processed food isn't necessarily bad across the board, but it can come with a few concerns. Often, highly processed foods are filled with a lot of less-than-desirable ingredients and come packed with things like sodium. Take, for instance, canned soups and stews, which are reliably sodium-packed-to-the-gills. Still, though, that doesn't mean that it's entirely impossible to find a healthy canned soup or stew on the shelf. You can even find a good handful that are made with high-quality ingredients.
Don't believe us? Let's take a look at more than a dozen such selections that you can find at your local grocery store. Pulled from brands such as Amy's and Health Valley, these are convenient, canned meals that you can feel good about. All have been chosen based on their Environmental Working Group (EWG) food scores (which are based on nutrition, ingredient, and processing factors) and the brands' own publicized information regarding nutrition and ingredient sourcing.
Amy's Organic Split Pea Soup
Amy's Organic Split Pea Soup is easy to vet, because it only contains a few ingredients and all of them are recognizable and easy to pronounce. You've got water, green split peas, onions, celery, carrots, salt, basil, garlic, spices, and pepper — that's literally it (and it's all organic).
It's easy to see why this canned soup has received a 1.0 from EWG, the best possible score a food can receive. In addition to all of the ingredients being certified organic and all natural, with no artificial or industrial ingredients, the soup is also high in fiber.
The only downside? It does contain a little more salt than would be preferable; however, as mentioned, that's pretty par for the course with canned soups and stews. This soup comes with 50% of your daily sodium in each can, at 1,160 milligrams. While that's a lot of sodium, at least you do also get the aforementioned fiber (25% of you daily recommended intake per can), 12 grams of protein, and some of your daily potassium and iron, too.
Amy's Indian Golden Lentil Soup
You'll notice that the Amy's Kitchen brand pops up more than a few times on this list (as well as among our ranking of healthiest canned soups at the grocery store), due to the company's overall commitment to high-quality ingredients. This Indian Golden Lentil Soup combines organic yellow split peas and organic lentils, plus carrots, tomato purée, and a few other (all organic) ingredients, for a flavorful, hearty soup that also scores a 1.0 with the EWG, with no red flags related to its ingredients, processing, or nutrition.
That said, while the EWG doesn't flag it, this soup does come with a high level of sodium — even more than Amy's organic split pea soup. This golden lentil soup contains 1,200 milligrams of sodium per can, so 52% of your daily recommended intake. Still, you're getting a lot of fiber (32% of your daily recommended intake per can), 13 grams of protein, and 25% of your daily iron.
As is the case with many grocery items of a high quality, you will pay for what you get with Amy's lentil soup, something that Reddit users have complained about. However, they recognize the good stuff when they find it, prompting some to seek out copycat recipes. The closest some home cooks have gotten? Recipes for masoor dal tadka.
Health Valley Organic Minestrone Soup
If you're not familiar with Health Valley, it could just be that you're not shopping in the right places (you can find it at Whole Foods, Kroger, and Safeway, among other chains). This brand, though, ranks just up there with Amy's for its quality, so you'll likewise see it throughout this list.
The Health Valley Organic Minestrone Soup particularly stands out because it ranks a 1.2 on the EWG food scale. This means that it ranks nearly perfectly. The only downsides are that, while it is certified organic and contains no concerning ingredients, the soup does contain canola oil (which the EWG flags as a negative, as it can contribute to your consumption of unhealthy trans fats) and what could be a higher-than-normal amount of added vitamin A (each can contains 70% of your daily recommended value). And, yes, if you're thinking that sounds a bit weird, you wouldn't be alone. What could be wrong with a little more vitamin A? Turns out, it is possible to get too much of this vitamin and that can lead to developmental, bone, and liver problems, in the children and elderly.
Health Valley Organic Lentil Soup
Another Health Valley soup and, yes, another lentil soup, this option again ranks a 1.2 on the EWG food scale. This soup doesn't have that aforementioned worrying amount of vitamin A, though, and its only potential red flag is the canola oil. Otherwise, this soup passes with flying colors.
The soup's ingredients just include a range of organic legumes and vegetables, alongside some ingredients for flavor. The nutrition label is pretty impressive, too. If you eat the entire can, you'll only be eating 270 calories, but you'll get 16 grams of protein, 30% of your daily iron, and 15% of your daily potassium. There's 35% of your daily vitamin A in there, but that's much less than what is in the minestrone soup, so much less of a worry. You also get 16 grams of fiber, so more than half what you need for the day. Meanwhile, the sodium is extremely limited, at just 35 milligrams in the entire can, or 1% of your daily recommended intake.
Amy's Organic Chili
Chili can be one of the unhealthiest canned soups and stews out there, due to the often fatty, salty recipes brands use. However, Amy's breaks the mold with its organic chili (save for the sodium). This canned soup is filled with organic ingredients, and, because it's vegan (with tofu instead of beef), you get the added benefit of knowing that your chili lunch did not harm the planet via the massive environmental footprint of the beef industry.
This chili does rank a 2.8 out of 10 on the EWG scale, primarily because of, again, the sodium, as well as because the EWG flags that it contains rice-based ingredients which "may" contain arsenic. The sodium, though, does fall in line with the soups we've discussed thus far, at 1,230 milligrams in the entire can, or 53% of your daily recommended value. Otherwise, the chili contains 26 grams of protein (43% of your daily recommended amount), 13 grams of fiber (46% of your daily recommended amount), and admirable amounts of both iron and potassium.
Progresso Mediterranean-Style Lentil Soup
As mentioned above, when discussing Redditors' complaints surrounding the Amy's brand, some high-quality and healthy canned soups can be a little pricey. Accordingly, you might want to look for your options among those soup brands that don't really sell themselves as "healthy," per se. Progresso is one of these. It doesn't build its entire brand identity around being the most nutritious soup out there, but it does have some nutritious, high-quality soups on the shelf nonetheless. Take, for instance, the brand's Mediterranean-Style Lentil Soup.
It's not a perfect soup with a 3.0 ranking, per the EWG, but if it's a high-quality budget-friendly soup that you're after, you could do worse than this offering. It's not certified organic and it's high in sodium. It also has some potentially genetically engineered ingredients. However, all its ingredients are recognizable and easy to pronounce, with the primaries being just water, lentils, tomato purée, chickpeas, and roasted bell pepper. All other ingredients come in at under the 2% mark.
Amy's Organic Hearty French Country Vegetable Soup
But back to Amy's. The brand's Organic Hearty French Country Vegetable Soup contains a cool 14 ingredients and the majority of them are probably ones that you could potentially pull out of your pantry right now. That's always a good sign.
On the EWG food scale, this soup ranks a 1.6, only getting a demerit due to its rice content, because the EWG is concerned about arsenic in rice-based ingredients; that said, studies have found arsenic in just about all rice and most of us frequent rice-eaters aren't dropping dead yet. The scant amount of arsenic in rice shouldn't scare you to the point of not eating it.
The soup performs well nutritionally, save for that pesky sodium. It contains 1,190 milligrams of it, so 52% of your daily recommended value. Despite this, it also contains 39% of your daily fiber, 16% of your daily protein, 20% of your daily iron, and 25% of your daily potassium per can.
Amy's Vegan Organic Mushroom Bisque
Amy's Vegan Organic Mushroom Bisque earns a 1.6 from the EWG, with its only failings being, again, those rice-derived ingredients and then its tree nut-derived ingredients, which could prove an allergen concern for some. Otherwise, though, you can rest assured that this is a high-quality soup, made with primarily organic ingredients, all of which are recognizable. When you slurp into this soup, yes, you'll get that high sodium (50% of your daily recommended value per can) but you'll also enjoy few calories (180 per can) and 10% of your daily iron and potassium each.
Reviewers on Reddit love the soup as well and use it in broader recipes, much like one might a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup. For example, one commenter said that they combine the soup with chicken breast, peas, carrots, and brown rice, for a pot pie-style dish that hits the spot.
Meijer True Goodness Organic Mediterranean-Style Lentil Soup
If you have access to a Meijer grocery store, then you may want to try the store brand's Organic Mediterranean-Style Lentil Soup. It ranks a 1.7 on the EWG scale, with deductions only due to the sodium content, the fact that the soup "contains food additives of lower concern," and unspecified processing concerns. Otherwise, the only thing the platform flags on this soup is its milk-derived ingredients, which are a worry exclusively for those with related allergies.
When you look at the ingredients label, all you'll see are recognizable ingredients including water, lentils, some veggies, olive oil, salt, Parmesan cheese powder, and seasonings. As for the soup's nutrition, it only comes in with 280 calories per can, while giving you 39% of your daily fiber and 16 grams of protein. It also has 20% of your daily recommended iron. The downside, again, is the sodium, with the soup containing 1,170 milligrams per can (51% of your daily value).
Campbell's Condensed Unsalted Tomato Soup
Yes, even Campbell's has some soups that show up on this list. While you may associate the brand with more highly processed, cheap, and convenient soups, there are some outliers. Take, for example, Campbell's unsalted condensed tomato soup, which the EWG gives a 2.2. It's not perfect, but on a scale of 1 to 10, it's pretty close. It's not organic. There are additives. However, the ingredients list is not that long at all, limited to tomato purée, water, flour, and sugar, before getting into any additives that make up 2% or less of the entire can. Additionally, due to the fact that the soup is unsalted, it's going to be much, much lower in sodium than many of the other soups on this list.
Reviews on the Kroger website say that this soup is particularly good as an addition to other recipes. Customers report using it in chili, beef goulash, and cabbage rolls. Of course, some just enjoy it as is, alongside a grilled cheese sandwich.
Campbell's Tuscan-Style Lentil Condensed Soup
You probably have noticed that several soups on this list are lentil-based and that's for a very specific reason. According to the EWG, lentils have one of the lowest carbon footprints of all proteins, meaning that you're having less of a negative impact on the planet when you choose one of these lentil-based soups. As for this particular soup from Campbell's, EWG gives it a 2.6, so it definitely doesn't perform as well as some of the other soups on this list, but it's still a far cry from the highest rating of 10.
The soup's ingredients list is longer than some of the others on this list as well, but the majority of ingredients are easy to recognize, with just a few outliers that make up less than 2% of the soup overall. Really, the only questionable ingredients are the disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate. The former is a flavor enhancer that's been approved by the FDA, while the latter is similarly a flavor enhancer and is sometimes paired with or replaces occasional bad guy MSG. It's considered safe by both the FDA and the European Food Safety Authority.
Progresso Hearty Minestrone Soup
Progresso's Hearty Minestrone Soup likewise ranks a bit higher with the EWG, but only at a 2.8, with deductions in ranking based on additives, trans fats, sodium, and processing, among other concerns. Overall, though, 2.8 out of 10 is hardly horrible and you can buy a low-sodium version of the soup that gives you all the veggie goodness of the original, but with a lower amount of sodium (though the total for the whole can is still 1,010 milligrams, which is 44% of your daily recommended intake — so not like you're saving a ton here).
Ingredients include tomato purée, carrots, celery, kidney beans, green beans, spinach, and penne, before you get into the lesser ingredients that make up less than 2% of the soup, such as garbanzo beans, salt, sugar, etc. Interestingly, you can also find a gluten-free variant of this soup with an even shorter ingredients list and more ingredients than you can pronounce.
Amy's Pasta Fagioli Soup
A classic pasta fagioli is just about the quintessential comfort food. It doesn't get any better than this when you're sick or it's cold outside. But what might be good for the spirit may not always be good for the body. Luckily, though, that's not something that you have to worry about if you're buying your canned pasta fagioli from Amy's Kitchen. Just as is the case with all the Amy's soups we've discussed thus far, the pasta fagioli ranks high for its high-quality ingredients. The EWG gives it a 3.0, due to sodium and processing, as well as wheat-containing ingredients.
While this canned soup's ingredient list is long, everything is recognizable and nearly everything is organic, from the beans to the leeks, the herbs to the balsamic vinegar. The soup serves up 1,000 milligrams of sodium in a can, so 43% of your daily allotment, but it also gives you a very nice 50% of your daily fiber, alongside 20% of your daily protein. Add on the 35% of your daily iron and the 20% of your daily potassium and you have a nutritious meal indeed.