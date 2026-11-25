Amy's Organic Split Pea Soup is easy to vet, because it only contains a few ingredients and all of them are recognizable and easy to pronounce. You've got water, green split peas, onions, celery, carrots, salt, basil, garlic, spices, and pepper — that's literally it (and it's all organic).

It's easy to see why this canned soup has received a 1.0 from EWG, the best possible score a food can receive. In addition to all of the ingredients being certified organic and all natural, with no artificial or industrial ingredients, the soup is also high in fiber.

The only downside? It does contain a little more salt than would be preferable; however, as mentioned, that's pretty par for the course with canned soups and stews. This soup comes with 50% of your daily sodium in each can, at 1,160 milligrams. While that's a lot of sodium, at least you do also get the aforementioned fiber (25% of you daily recommended intake per can), 12 grams of protein, and some of your daily potassium and iron, too.