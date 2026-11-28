There are some menu items from McDonald's that are brought back so often that it's hard to even consider them discontinued in the first place. (The legendary fan favorite McRib, for instance, is infamous for its place in the McRevolving Door.) Then there are others that were introduced a long time ago, then unceremoniously discontinued and never brought back. Consider McDonald's Pizza, for example — or in this case, the McDonald's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich, which was briefly tested in the 1980s but is still fondly remembered by those who tried it.

On Reddit, a few people old enough to remember the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich (an oblong beef patty with sauce and onions) discussed it. "My wife and I both liked these sandwiches and made use of the coupons for as long as they were distributed," said one comment. "Unfortunately, the sandwich was around just long enough for us to acquire a taste for it then it was gone." Another said, "Just came across this. I loved this sandwich! The sauce that came with it was SOOOO good and it went really well with their fries!!" A Facebook comment on a Greasy News post about the sandwich simply said, "Way better than the McRib." (Of course, a long meat patty on a bun drizzled with sauce is pretty much just a McRib, with the only difference being the kind of meat.)