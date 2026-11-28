McDonald's Discontinued This Beefy Menu Item In The '80s, But Some Boomers Remember It Well
There are some menu items from McDonald's that are brought back so often that it's hard to even consider them discontinued in the first place. (The legendary fan favorite McRib, for instance, is infamous for its place in the McRevolving Door.) Then there are others that were introduced a long time ago, then unceremoniously discontinued and never brought back. Consider McDonald's Pizza, for example — or in this case, the McDonald's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich, which was briefly tested in the 1980s but is still fondly remembered by those who tried it.
On Reddit, a few people old enough to remember the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich (an oblong beef patty with sauce and onions) discussed it. "My wife and I both liked these sandwiches and made use of the coupons for as long as they were distributed," said one comment. "Unfortunately, the sandwich was around just long enough for us to acquire a taste for it then it was gone." Another said, "Just came across this. I loved this sandwich! The sauce that came with it was SOOOO good and it went really well with their fries!!" A Facebook comment on a Greasy News post about the sandwich simply said, "Way better than the McRib." (Of course, a long meat patty on a bun drizzled with sauce is pretty much just a McRib, with the only difference being the kind of meat.)
McDonald's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich was a little too fancy (and expensive) for most
What made the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich so special? If you looked at the ingredients, it was basically just a McDonald's hamburger in a different shape, drizzled with steak sauce and served with onion nuggets. (Yes, onion nuggets — before Chicken McNuggets came along, there were onion nuggets.) Well, McDonald's really leaned into the fancy aspect of the dish. It was only sold between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., lending a bit of refined exclusivity to the whole affair, and even handed out steak knives to go with it. Steak knives! At a McDonald's! What a concept!
Although there were multiple ads taken out for the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich, it was only a test item; and, judging from the way the dish didn't make the regular menu, the test probably didn't go all that well. The big reason why was probably the price. Sold for $1.29 (or $5.28 today), it was a good deal pricier than the hamburgers McDonald's sold (for $0.40, or $1.64 today) — and bear in mind, it was pretty much just an oval hamburger. But hey, if the McRib keeps coming back, why can't we roll out the red carpet for this enticing sandwich? (We probably don't need the steak knives, though.)