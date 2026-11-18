For better or for worse, there's no place like Rainforest Cafe. A remnant from the halcyon days of the 1990s where elaborate theme restaurants, complete with their own gift shops, were all the rage, Rainforest Cafe allows you to dine while surrounded by some seriously intense animatronic jungle animals. (In the words of a viral post on X, "rainforest cafe [sic] understood that humans need to feel fear while eating a wedge salad.")

Today, there are only 16 Rainforest Cafes remaining in America, and while some theme restaurants are making a resurgence, it remains to be seen if the animatronic gorillas will last. Still, you can always dine at its sister chain, Saltgrass Steak House, which is a steakhouse chain not unlike Texas Roadhouse.

In 1991, Saltgrass Steak House was founded in Texas right along a historic cattle trail used in the frontier days. (In fact, the Houston Rodeo trail runs right past the original location.) A few years later, the first Rainforest Cafe was opened in 1994 by one Steve Schussler in Bloomington, Minnesota. After six years of gradual expansion, the chain was bought in 2000 by Landry's, a Houston-based restaurant group then chaired by future Houston Rockets owner (and current U.S. ambassador to Italy, for some reason) Tilman Fertitta. Two years later, Landry's bought Saltgrass Steak House, adding another solid restaurant to its growing portfolio. Today, you can enjoy dishes with playfully themed names like "Wagon Boss Top Sirloin" and "Cattleman Prime Rib" at any of Saltgrass' 96 locations.