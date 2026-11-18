Rainforest Cafe's Lesser-Known Sister Chain Is The Texas Roadhouse Swap You've Been Looking For
For better or for worse, there's no place like Rainforest Cafe. A remnant from the halcyon days of the 1990s where elaborate theme restaurants, complete with their own gift shops, were all the rage, Rainforest Cafe allows you to dine while surrounded by some seriously intense animatronic jungle animals. (In the words of a viral post on X, "rainforest cafe [sic] understood that humans need to feel fear while eating a wedge salad.")
Today, there are only 16 Rainforest Cafes remaining in America, and while some theme restaurants are making a resurgence, it remains to be seen if the animatronic gorillas will last. Still, you can always dine at its sister chain, Saltgrass Steak House, which is a steakhouse chain not unlike Texas Roadhouse.
In 1991, Saltgrass Steak House was founded in Texas right along a historic cattle trail used in the frontier days. (In fact, the Houston Rodeo trail runs right past the original location.) A few years later, the first Rainforest Cafe was opened in 1994 by one Steve Schussler in Bloomington, Minnesota. After six years of gradual expansion, the chain was bought in 2000 by Landry's, a Houston-based restaurant group then chaired by future Houston Rockets owner (and current U.S. ambassador to Italy, for some reason) Tilman Fertitta. Two years later, Landry's bought Saltgrass Steak House, adding another solid restaurant to its growing portfolio. Today, you can enjoy dishes with playfully themed names like "Wagon Boss Top Sirloin" and "Cattleman Prime Rib" at any of Saltgrass' 96 locations.
Landry's owns more than just Saltgrass Steak House
It makes sense that Tilman Fertitta, born and raised in Galveston, Texas, would want a chain that represents his home state. (He didn't get to Texas Roadhouse, but that's okay because the chain wasn't founded in Texas, anyway.) Still, there are plenty more restaurants in Landry's portfolio besides Saltgrass and Rainforest Cafe. Some of these chains are on the upscale side, although they may not have the ubiquity of a Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. For example, Landry's owns Chart House (a fancy-ish seafood restaurant chain) as well as Morton's The Steakhouse (a classy chop house with a pleasant, Art Deco design).
There are a few other Landry's brands you've definitely heard of, and may have even eaten at. There's Joe's Crab Shack, a beachy seafood restaurant chain that was bought by Landry's back in 1994 before expanding it to 130 locations across the country (and then contracting it considerably, as only 13 locations remain). There's also a little chain called Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, a "Forrest Gump"-themed restaurant you'll find in tourist districts all across America. Do any of these places have animatronic jaguars giving you the evil eye? No, but they're all enjoyable in their own right. (Bubba Gump does have a gift shop, if that kind of thing appeals.)