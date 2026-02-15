Going out to eat at a restaurant with friends and family has always been a fun thing to look forward to, whether it's on weekdays or weekends. But in the 1990s, themed establishments made heading to your favorite eatery a full-on event. These eateries embodied the incredible pop culture pulse of those times perfectly. For those of us who grew up with these magical, over-the-top locales embedded in our brains, the themed restaurants that rocked the scene in the '90s were larger than life.

It was the decade filled with grunge and garage bands, Backstreet Boys and Britney, and waiting for that dial-up internet to finally connect. Michael Jordan was converting us all to the Chicago Bulls, and Reebok Pump sneakers were flying off the shelves. And movies? Who could forget "Jurassic Park" and its roaring animatronics that just blew our minds? We liked everything big and buzzy back then, and restaurants took that knowledge and ran with it.

From celebrity-backed dining to indoor rainforests, and even dinner with a side of medieval jousting, we ate at completely off-the-hook eateries that were total Instagram gold before social media was even a thing. We've already covered the best theme restaurants in every state, but let's look back on 12 theme restaurants that defined the '90s.