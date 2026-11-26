Thanksgiving is just around the corner — soon enough, giant balloons will march past Macy's, cans of cranberry sauce will be cracked open, and dicey conversations about politics will be pointedly avoided. It's worth it to be with family, of course, but after enough agonizing over the turkey, you might just want to go for a drive and soothe your frayed nerves with an iced coffee from Dunkin'. But is the chain that America supposedly runs on open for Thanksgiving? The short answer is yes, mostly; the longer answer is that it depends on the location, and you probably won't be able to go in the wee small hours of the evening.

Dunkin', as with many fast food restaurants, operates on a franchise model. (This was a matter of some contention when Dunkin' first started, a family drama which resulted in the formation of the rival chain Mister Donut.) That means not every single location works in lockstep with every other location. Some locations, especially in more populated areas, may be open, while others with less customer traffic may be closed. It's worth checking your Dunkin' Rewards app, with its Store Locator function, to see the hours of the Dunkin' closest to you or simply asking your local store during your next visit ahead of the holiday.