The 7 States That You Still Can't Run On Dunkin' In
America runs on Dunkin', as the donut and coffee chain's famous slogan proclaims. But does it, though? McDonald's, sure — there's a McDonald's in all 50 states, even the remote ones and the states that really don't have a fast food culture (like Vermont, which is part of why Vermont doesn't have a Chick-fil-A). But if America does run on Dunkin', it's still a few states short. There are currently seven states that don't have a Dunkin' — or possibly five, depending on how you count locations.
The biggest concentration of Dunkin'-less states are congregated in the Pacific Northwest. Washington, Oregon, and Idaho are completely devoid of the chain and its frustratingly inconsistent donuts, which makes sense if you think about it. The PNW is Starbucks country, after all; if Seattle, world-famous for coffee, doesn't have a Dunkin', why would the rest of the area indulge? That's how you get "West Side Story"-esque turf wars between menacing baristas. Just to the east of Idaho, there's Montana which, while not a part of the Pacific Northwest, is also without a single Dunkin' beneath its big sky. And then, of course, there's Alaska, which is not exactly friendly to fast food due to its remoteness and its status as a food desert.
North and South Dakota are both marginal cases
Remember what we said about there being either five or seven states without a Dunkin' depending on how you count them? Well, here's what we mean. North Dakota and South Dakota both got their (thus far) only Dunkin' locations within a few months of each other in 2026, but they're not necessarily full-on locations. In North Dakota, for instance, the sole Dunkin' is confined to a Walmart in South Fargo rather than a brick and mortar building with its own drive-thru.
As for South Dakota, its new Dunkin' can be found on the University of South Dakota campus inside the Muenster University Center. While it is by all appearances a fully functional Dunkin', it feels like it needs an asterisk seeing as you have to be a USD student or faculty member to patronize it (or at the very least have a lot of time on your hands to make the drive up there). The state will also have a Walmart Dunkin' location in the city of Aberdeen soon, marking two sort-of locations. Interestingly, South Dakota once had a Dunkin' location, but it closed two decades ago.