The 7 States That You Still Can't Run On Dunkin' In

America runs on Dunkin', as the donut and coffee chain's famous slogan proclaims. But does it, though? McDonald's, sure — there's a McDonald's in all 50 states, even the remote ones and the states that really don't have a fast food culture (like Vermont, which is part of why Vermont doesn't have a Chick-fil-A). But if America does run on Dunkin', it's still a few states short. There are currently seven states that don't have a Dunkin' — or possibly five, depending on how you count locations.

The biggest concentration of Dunkin'-less states are congregated in the Pacific Northwest. Washington, Oregon, and Idaho are completely devoid of the chain and its frustratingly inconsistent donuts, which makes sense if you think about it. The PNW is Starbucks country, after all; if Seattle, world-famous for coffee, doesn't have a Dunkin', why would the rest of the area indulge? That's how you get "West Side Story"-esque turf wars between menacing baristas. Just to the east of Idaho, there's Montana which, while not a part of the Pacific Northwest, is also without a single Dunkin' beneath its big sky. And then, of course, there's Alaska, which is not exactly friendly to fast food due to its remoteness and its status as a food desert.