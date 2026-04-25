This Major US City Is Famous For Coffee Yet Doesn't Have A Single Dunkin' Location

If you live near a Dunkin', it's hard to imagine it being a local thing. Whether you go there for its hot coffee, its cold lattes, or even donuts (its onetime namesake product), it feels less like a chain and more like a fact of life. But believe it or not, there are some parts of America that don't have a Dunkin' on every corner. As a matter of fact, there are cities and states without a single Dunkin' location; most prominently, coffee-loving Seattle and the rest of Washington.

Think about it for a moment and it makes sense. Seattle is, of course, Starbucks country: The massively popular chain started life as a humble coffee shop in Rain City all the way back in 1971. (They didn't serve lattes back then, but it was still a pretty good place for coffee.) And even if a hypothetical Seattle native wasn't partial to Starbucks, they would still be spoiled for choice as the city has a thriving coffee scene entirely separate from the green mermaid. We suppose there's nothing stopping Dunkin' from opening a store in Seattle, but it would have a decidedly uphill climb — it would be like if Poison left Los Angeles' hair metal scene in the early 1990s to pal around in the Seattle grunge scene with Nirvana and Pearl Jam.