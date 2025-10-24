The Popular Coffee You Couldn't Order At The First Starbucks

There are times when I'm at Starbucks and am not really sure what drink I'm in the mood for. Most of the time on these occasions, I end up ordering a tall caffè latte, with an extra shot of espresso; no sweeteners, no syrups, no milk substitutions, just the classic latte, which is very different from a café au lait and is a drink I think the coffee chain does exceptionally well. And while the latte has been a Starbucks menu staple for decades, it wasn't on the company's original menu. In fact, you couldn't order anything to drink at the first Starbucks.

When it opened near Pike Place Market in Seattle in 1971, the original Starbucks sold nothing but coffee beans, and shortly thereafter, teas, spices, and coffee brewing equipment. The only drinkable coffee available there came in the form of small samples for customers to sip to get a taste of what the coffee beans could produce. It wasn't until 1982, a full decade later, that the few Starbucks locations began selling cups of drip coffee. Right around this time, the company's newly hired Director of Marketing, Howard Schultz, attended a trade show in Italy and returned with a novel idea: he wanted to test an espresso bar in one of the Starbucks locations.

In May 1984, at Starbucks' sixth location, an espresso bar was included, and the caffè latte was on the menu. The drinks were extremely popular, and put the company on a trajectory that would change Starbucks from a Pacific Northwest coffee bean seller to a global brand and culture changer.