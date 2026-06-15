This Little-Known Donut Chain Caused Jerry Springer-Level Family Drama With Dunkin'

It's safe to say that Dunkin' is in a pretty good position as a company. It may be rivaled by Starbucks and other fast food restaurants for coffee, but as far as donut chains go, only Krispy Kreme (where you can get free donuts on your birthday) even comes close. Plus, it has the eternal loyalty of Ben Affleck, which is a nice bonus. But once upon a time, there was a Dunkin' competitor called Mister Donut — and what's more, it was born from a Dunkin' family feud. (It's still around today, but you won't find it in America.)

Back in 1955, Dunkin' founder Bill Rosenberg brought in his brother-in-law, Harry Winokur, to assist in the growth of the franchise. However, it quickly became apparent that they had two different philosophies: Rosenberg wanted to aggressively expand Dunkin' using the franchise model, while Winokur was strongly opposed to this tactic. After spending some time at loggerheads with each other, Winokur left and decided to start his own franchise, Mister Donut, with his son-in-law David Slater.

For a time, Mister Donut was Dunkin's primary competitor (this was when Krispy Kreme was largely confined to the Southeast), with hundreds of locations across America. But eventually, Mister Donut simply couldn't keep up. Dunkin' (or its parent company at the time, Allied-Lyon) bought it in 1990, converting all its American locations to more Dunkin' stores.