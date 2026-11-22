In recent years, cauliflower had a big moment. Everyone was replacing everything they possibly could with cauliflower. Rice? Swap it for cauliflower. Pizza crust? Cauliflower. Buffalo wings? That's right — you can make faux wings with cauliflower. Restaurants and major brands got into the fad and it seemed like you couldn't go anywhere without cauliflower being shoved into your face.

Admittedly, cauliflower is a great food. It's low in calories and comes with a lot of nutrients and antioxidants. If you're trying to cut down on your starch intake, then, yes, cauliflower could be a nice swap for rice or pizza crust. If you're looking for vegan alternatives, by all means, cauliflower can stand in for your wings.

However, there's one thing that cauliflower can't do and that's provide you with a ton of fiber. While raw cauliflower contains 2 grams of fiber per cup (note that some sources will say that a cup of cooked cauliflower contains 3-plus grams of fiber, but this is because cooked cauliflower condenses, meaning more cauliflower ends up in the cup), there are many more vegetables that offer more fiber overall.

So, if it's fiber that you're after, don't fall for the cauliflower hype. Opt for eating one of these other veggies instead (we'll even give you some ideas for how to do so).