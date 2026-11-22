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There's enough to do at Thanksgiving without baking elaborate desserts. Personally, I always have big plans to make holiday pies and construct elaborate chilled desserts, but it rarely happens. Luckily, there are a ton of affordable frozen pies out there that will fool your family into thinking you've slaved away in the kitchen for longer than you have. Combine that with making everything you can ahead of time, and you might actually manage a relaxed holiday!

I've included all the Thanksgiving classics in this list, so pumpkin and pecan lovers needn't worry, but I've also included a range of hot and cold pies that bring something a little different to holiday dinner. After all, if all you have to do is prep and serve them, you might as well impress your guests with a variety of delicious desserts, particularly when they're all available for under $10.

If you're worried people are going to get suspicious if the spread is too abundant, add a finishing touch that screams homemade. It takes no time to re-plate pies, stick some festive pastry details on them before they go in the oven, or shake a rough dusting of sugar over them once cooled. Prices and availability may vary by location.