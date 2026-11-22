Forget Baking: 11 Cheap Frozen Pies That Will Bamboozle Everyone This Thanksgiving
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There's enough to do at Thanksgiving without baking elaborate desserts. Personally, I always have big plans to make holiday pies and construct elaborate chilled desserts, but it rarely happens. Luckily, there are a ton of affordable frozen pies out there that will fool your family into thinking you've slaved away in the kitchen for longer than you have. Combine that with making everything you can ahead of time, and you might actually manage a relaxed holiday!
I've included all the Thanksgiving classics in this list, so pumpkin and pecan lovers needn't worry, but I've also included a range of hot and cold pies that bring something a little different to holiday dinner. After all, if all you have to do is prep and serve them, you might as well impress your guests with a variety of delicious desserts, particularly when they're all available for under $10.
If you're worried people are going to get suspicious if the spread is too abundant, add a finishing touch that screams homemade. It takes no time to re-plate pies, stick some festive pastry details on them before they go in the oven, or shake a rough dusting of sugar over them once cooled. Prices and availability may vary by location.
Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie
If you don't have time to work out how many apples you need for a pie, make pastry from scratch, and braid a lattice; Marie Callender's has it all covered. Often coming out on top in frozen apple pie taste tests, Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie is warmly spiced with cinnamon and has the buttery, flaky crust you want for a festive dessert table. It's also plausibly homemade, with chunks of identifiable, fresh-tasting apple and a pretty lattice top that make the pie feel special but which could still be constructed by a careful hobbyist baker.
The lattice does double duty too. Not only is it decoration, it also vents steam. That means an evenly-bake, well-cooked pastry and no tell-tale cold (or worse, frozen) apple chunks in the center when you serve your Thanksgiving guests.
A Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie is $6.87 at Walmart.
Sara Lee Pumpkin Pie
It's Thanksgiving, so pumpkin pie is a must (as is pecan and apple, which is why at least some of them ought to come precooked and frozen). This pumpkin pie from Sara Lee looks simple enough to have been made in your kitchen but it's also the perfect example of a classic. It's well-balanced in both flavor and texture, and the simple pastry case is crisp and browns well. The filling is lightly spiced, sweet, and vanilla spiked, but you can still very much taste the gourd at the heart of it all. It also holds up when sliced, which is a plus. Pumpkin pie has come a long way since the very first Thanksgiving, but it's possible Sara Lee has perfected it.
A Sara Lee Pumpkin Pie is $6.99 at Wegmans.
Sara Lee Sweet Potato Pie
This sweet potato pie from Sara Lee has the questionable accolade of making it to this list based mainly on availability. Perhaps because they're fundamentally so similar to their pumpkin-filled counterpart, there aren't many sweet potato pies in the average grocery store freezer section. But for those who prefer the silkier texture of the old fashioned Southern pie, there's always Sara Lee! The brand's sweet potato pie is rich, spiced, and made with real sweet potatoes. If you haven't tried it before, it might just convert you to the side of this festive, tuber-based dessert. I mean, there must be a reason North Carolinians declared it the state's favorite dessert.
A Sara Lee Sweet Potato Pie is $6.49 at Kroger.
Edwards Pumpkin Spice Creme Pie
This pumpkin spice creme pie from Edwards is a seasonal offering that has just returned to shelves, and fans are excited. While it's not a traditional pumpkin pie, it packs in all the flavors you expect in a Thanksgiving dessert and more. It has a salty-sweet, spice-spiked vanilla cookie crust and a beautifully layered pumpkin spice and cream cheese filing. The whipped topping that completes the pie means there's no need to add whipped cream or ice cream, making it an even easier dessert on a day as busy as Thanksgiving. The only issue? It's designed to be defrosted before serving, not baked, so it won't fill your house with the warm scents of fall. You'll have to buy (and heat) a second pie to achieve that.
An Edwards Pumpkin Spice Creme Pie is $5.87 at Walmart.
Marie Callender's Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This pie is exactly what it sounds like, and as usual with Mary Callender's frozen pies, it's delicious. Another defrost-and-eat option, this chilled peanut butter dessert would work great for nontraditional celebrations and picky family members alike. The chocolate cookie crust is a particularly delicious addition, offering a striking visual contrast to the peanut butter filling and a whole bunch of crunch to offset the creaminess. It might not scream Thanksgiving to everyone, but the salty, sweet, and toasty combination is sure to be a hit whatever time of year it's served. Plus, how hard could it be to make a peanut butter freezer dessert? No one will ask any questions!
A Marie Callender's Peanut Butter Cream Pie is $6.87 at Walmart.
Sara Lee Traditional Fruit Pie Cherry
I know cherries aren't in season for Thanksgiving, but the slight tartness of a fruit pie works wonders after a heavy meal. There are plenty of freezer-aisle options for cherry pie fans, but Sara Lee offers the best affordable option and has a traditional look that screams homemade. As one of the only pies on this list with a full pastry lid, it also bakes well. The crust comes out golden and the bright red cherries inside hold their shape. It's a little tart, which may be an issue for some, but that can easily be remedied with a scoop of ice cream.
A Sara Lee Cherry Pie is $7.49 at Kroger.
Marie Callender's Southern Pecan Pie
Marie Callender has done it again! The queen of affordable frozen bakes really delivers with this Southern Pecan Pie, which can be thawed and eaten cold or heated in the oven for a warm and fragrant end to your holiday meal. The flaky pastry crust is full of ooey-gooey caramel topped with a healthy layer of crumbled roasted pecans and caramelized sugar. Cut into the pie and you'll get the crack that tells you and your guests that this is going to be a good, almost toffee-like pie. As it's so rich and sweet, this pie would go well with vanilla ice cream, but it would also taste great with whipped cream.
A Marie Callender's Southern Pecan Pie is $8.99 at Kroger.
Mrs. Smith's Original Flaky Crust Dutch Apple Pie
Yes, this is a second frozen apple pie on this list, but there are key differences between American apple pie and Dutch apple pie. This Dutch-style frozen apple pie from Mrs. Smith's has a flaky crust made with real butter, and instead of a pastry lid there's a salty-sweet streusel crumble topping. The crumble adds a crunch that perfectly complements the soft apple chunks in the filling, and it's rustic and homey enough that no one will question the pie being baked from scratch. In fact, if you're not known as the family's star baker you could even chuck on a little extra DIY crumble to complete the deception!
A Mrs. Smith's Original Flaky Crust Dutch Apple Pie is $7.49 at Kroger.
Marie Callender's Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie is another curve ball for Thanksgiving, but with the El Nino and climate change double whammy, who knows what the weather will be like in late November? Perhaps it's time to start embracing juicy grilled turkey burgers and an al fresco dessert table for the holiday. If you're not quite there, Marie Callender's Key Lime Pie is a solid compromise. The pie is lovely and well-balanced between the sweet cream and the tart edge from the lime, all complemented by a buttery crust and a whipped cream topping. Add caramel to bring it further into the Thanksgiving flavors fold or a fruity sauce like a coulis to bring a bit more of summer to the table.
A Marie Callender's Key Lime Pie is $8.99 at Kroger.
Edwards Chocolate Crème Pie
Edwards Chocolate Creme Pie is another freezer-to-table option, and this one is for the chocolate lovers. The layers of vanilla and chocolate filling are light and sweet, and the dessert could perhaps be called a mousse if it weren't for its crisp cookie crust and surprising structural integrity when sliced.
While it's a very pretty pie, it's not so extravagant you couldn't have assembled it yourself. The dark and light layers are striking but not quite perfect, and the chocolate lattice that decorates the top is drizzled in a rustic pattern (and could be tapped with a spoon before serving if you need something a little messier to fool your friends and family).
An Edwards Chocolate Creme Pie is $6.87 at Walmart.
Marie Callender's Razzleberry Fruit Pie
Marie Callender's Razzleberry Fruit Pie mixes raspberries and blackberries to achieve the perfect balance of tart and sweet. If cherry pies are generally too sour for you, and rhubarb and strawberry tend toward too sweet, this might just be the fresh and fruity option you've been looking for!
The crust is a real triumph. It's flaky and buttery, and short enough that it crumbles just a little when sliced (which, you guessed it, makes it look just a little bit more home baked). If you're going to serve one fruity dessert at Thanksgiving, a razzleberry pie might well be the option that pleases the most people, and bamboozles them too.
A Marie Callender's Razzleberry Fruit Pie is $8.99 at Kroger.