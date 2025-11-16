This Is What Makes Dutch Apple Pie Different From American

Have you ever wondered why it's called "Dutch apple pie"? Those of you who haven't been to the land of tulips, canals, and coffee shops that sell a very specific product (ahem) may not know what makes Dutch apple pie uniquely Dutch. Is it a pie you deliver by bicycle? Or is it like German chocolate cake, where the pie is just named after a guy named Dutch? Well, no: in America, Dutch apple pie is just apple pie that's topped with streusel instead of a crust.

You may know what streusel is, even if you've never heard the word before. It's that dense, crumbly mixture you see on top of coffee cakes and apple crisps — a mix of sugar, flour, salt, and butter that gets sprinkled over whatever it is you want streusel-ed. (We know "streusel" isn't a verb, but we're using it like one anyway.) With that in mind, a Dutch apple pie (in America, anyway) is just an apple crisp that has a bottom crust. An American apple pie, meanwhile, has both a top and a bottom crust. Whether you're making the Dutch or American version, however, it's always important to macerate your apples for the best apple pie.