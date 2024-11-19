Here's How Many Apples You Need For Your Apple Pie

Apple pie is a classic American dessert that can either be really delicious and neat-looking or mediocre, even borderline awful. I'm a sucker for the apple pies from McDonalds, and don't really know if there's any competition, but it is nice to know how to make one for yourself, too. You have to know the right amount of apples to use or you're in for a disaster. If you're anything like me, you'd be heartbroken to have put in all the work that it takes to make a perfect apple pie, just for it to turn out a hot mess.

A pie that's too sparse will have everyone side-eyeing you with disappointment, wondering how you messed it up. If it's overstuffed, you risk terrible spills in the oven. Surprisingly, there's more to consider than just filling the pan. The type and size of the apples, the size of the pie pan, and even the apple varieties you choose all play a role in achieving that ideal pie texture and flavor.

Presentation matters, folks, as the right number of apples means you get a beautifully domed top crust that looks as good as it tastes. Estimating the number of apples can feel like a guessing game for many home bakers, but I can help you take the guesswork out of the equation with a few tips. For starters, the number of apples you'll need mostly depends on the size of your pie pan.