7 Genius Uses For Boxed Cake Mixes You've Never Thought Of
Odds are you have a box of cake mix hiding in your pantry. Most of us only reach for it when a cake is the plan, and then it goes back to lurking behind the other ingredients. That's a shame, because a boxed cake mix offers a head start in so many ways. The flour, sugar, leavening, and flavor are already measured and mixed, so it can easily stand in for half the ingredient list in many other recipes. And when you add a few pantry staples, the same box can turn into breakfast, a snack, a frozen treat, or a tray of bars for a party.
We rounded up ideas that go well beyond the classic layer cake. There are breakfast ideas, like waffles and cinnamon rolls, as well as baked goods that work as quick snacks or desserts. You can expect frozen treats, a crunchy party mix, and even a chewy bar made for a holiday cookie tray. Some are fast, some need a little patience, and a few will make you look twice at that box in your cupboard.
Pumpkin spice muffins
Making muffins out of your boxed cake mix might not be a totally unusual idea, but hear us out. What about the easiest way to make pumpkin spice muffins? All you need is a box of spice cake mix and a can of pumpkin puree.
The genius move out here is to skip most of what the box asks for. Unlike the regular method of making a cake mix, this time around, the mix goes in dry, with no eggs, oil, or water. This is because the pumpkin will take care of the moisture. Things get even easier if you use a spice cake mix as it already brings the sweetness and the pumpkin spice flavor. A small caveat here, though. If you are using a boxed spice cake mix, ensure you use plain pumpkin puree and leave the pumpkin pie filling on the shelf. Since the filling is already sweet and spiced, the muffins would potentially end up overly sweet.
Once the mix is made, you can customize with add-ons of your choice. Chocolate chips, chopped nuts, raisins, and dried cranberries all make good mix-ins, and a dollop of cream cheese frosting turns the muffins into cupcakes. When you use this two-ingredient hack for the seasonal muffins, you can expect a thicker batter than usual. With no butter or oil added, the texture may be a bit heavier, and that's worth knowing in advance.
Waffles and pancakes
Once in a while, your sweet tooth might strike at breakfast. This is when a box of cake mix and a waffle iron or a pan will have you covered in no time. If it's waffles you're craving, simply follow the box instructions and, instead of pouring the batter into a cake pan, spoon it into a hot waffle iron. A few minutes later, and you have crispy golden waffles, with no waiting for an oven. The best part? Any flavor works, which is where the fun starts. Think funfetti waffles for an adorable birthday breakfast, red velvet ones with warm cream cheese frosting for a Valentine's Day lie-in, or even a chocolate mix with mini chocolate chips and a marshmallow topping for a truly indulgent dessert.
Cake batter pancakes are the other go-to boxed cake mix hack. In fact, if you have a half-used box mix just sitting in the pantry, stir about a cup of the mix into a pancake batter made with flour, baking powder, eggs, and buttermilk, then fold in sprinkles. Leftovers keep well, and cooled waffles or pancakes last several days in the fridge or a couple of months in the freezer, and a short trip in the microwave warms them right back up.
Cinnamon rolls
If you are going to make cinnamon rolls from scratch with a yeast dough, why would you need a box of cake mix? Well, according to several recipes, adding cake mix to your regular dough makes the process a lot simpler. And if you are a newbie to baking, this is an easy way to grow more confident in the kitchen.
The mix goes into a yeast dough along with flour, a warm liquid, and yeast, providing sugar, flavor, and extra leavening. Now, this cake mix shortcut still needs time to rise, so plan accordingly. The dough rises once after mixing and again once the rolls are shaped. You can shape the rolls the night before, cover, and refrigerate them until morning. Then let them warm up and finish rising before they go in the oven. That way, breakfast mostly takes care of itself.
Adding a cake mix to your cinnamon roll dough does a few other useful things. For example, use a yellow or white mix for that classic cinnamon roll taste. Other mixes add a layer of flavor right into the dough, so lemon, spice cake, strawberry, and red velvet are all fair game. The rolls can bake up lighter and softer than a traditional batch. Because the dough still has yeast, the texture stays closer to a tender roll than a cake, soft enough to cut with a fork. And that honestly sounds even more delicious.
Cookie ice cream sandwiches
Ice cream sandwiches may primarily be a summer treat, but there's no rule against whipping them up whenever the craving hits — especially when the cookies come from a box of cake mix. The trick here is getting the texture right. Cookies that are too crisp will inevitably crumble when you bite into them, and ones that are too soft will flop when you pick them up. However, a little trial and error will transform your regular boxed cake mix into cookies that are soft enough yet handle the added heft of an ice cream scoop. Most recipes call for eggs, some oil, and a pinch of salt. Scoop the dough onto a baking sheet, and you get soft cookies with almost no effort.
Flavor pairings are where this gets fun. A devil's food mix gives you the classic chocolate ice cream sandwich look. Funfetti cookies with French vanilla make a birthday sandwich. Carrot cake cookies with cheesecake ice cream are an adorable addition to an Easter brunch. Even a classic white cake mix with coffee ice cream can pass for breakfast. They're easy to make ahead of time, too. Keep your cookies in the fridge or freezer until you're ready to construct your sandwiches. Wrapped individually, the finished sandwiches will also hold up in the freezer for a couple of weeks. That makes them a handy dessert to have on hand whenever guests drop by (or you can't deny your sweet tooth any longer).
Banana bread
If you're a baker, you know that overripe bananas mean one thing — banana bread. Add a box of cake mix, and you get the results you crave even faster. Banana bread normally calls for flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla, and salt, and a cake mix often has all of that already built in. All you need to do is add mashed bananas, oil, and eggs, stir until just combined, and you have the batter for a loaf without even pulling out an electric mixer.
Needless to say, the riper the bananas, the better. However, when using a boxed cake mix, expect something between banana bread and banana cake. The loaf bakes up moist and tender, and a little sweeter than a traditional one, since both the mix and the bananas add sweetness. A yellow mix is the safe pick, while devil's food or chocolate mix turns it into a chocolate banana bread. You could also experiment with a spice cake or butter cake mix to add new layers of flavor. Mix-ins are where you can make it your own. Chocolate chips, walnuts or pecans, cinnamon, raisins or dried cranberries, shredded coconut, and a swirl of peanut butter or cream cheese all work. Finish with a simple glaze or frosting, or lay banana slices across the top before baking for a caramelized look.
Baked donuts
Homemade donuts can mean yeast, rising time, and a pot of hot oil, which is why most of us just buy them. A box of cake mix offers a shortcut plus takes the oil and frying out of the equation. Just make the mix with a couple of eggs, some oil or melted butter, and a splash of milk, and you have the perfect batter for baked cake donuts with no yeast, no rising, and no frying.
The trick is getting the batter thick enough to hold its shape. Pipe it in using a zip-top bag with a corner snipped off, and fill each cavity only about halfway to ⅔ full so the donuts can rise without closing up the hole. No donut pan? You can use a mini Bundt pan for something close to a donut shape, or a muffin tin for donut-inspired cakes. A word of caution, though — set your expectations on texture. These are cake donuts, so inside they're soft, tender, and cake-like, a little different from the airy, chewy crumb of a fried yeast donut. They're easy to plan ahead as well. Bake them in advance and glaze just before serving. Keep them airtight at room temperature for a day or two, or freeze them unglazed and decorate after thawing. For a fun dessert, slice one in half and tuck in a scoop of ice cream.
Toffee bars
If you need a dessert for a potluck, bake sale, or holiday cookie tray, a box of cake mix and a bag of toffee bits (you can even make your own homemade toffee) can get you there with just a few ingredients and one bowl. The best part? No mixer or fancy equipment required. Stir in the dry mix as per instructions, but leave out that extra splash of milk to end up with dough on the drier side. Press into the bottom of a baking pan, then top with sweetened condensed milk and a bag of toffee bits, pouring over the base. As the bars bake, the topping turns caramel brown, and the edges go golden, leaving you with a chewy, buttery bar with a crunch from the toffee.
Now comes the toughest part — letting the bars cool completely. If you can, make them a day ahead and refrigerate them overnight so they set up and aren't too gooey. They're rich, so small squares go a long way, and one pan can make about two dozen. Yellow or white cake mix is the usual pick, but now is the time to have fun and experiment. A chocolate mix? Why not! Go even fancier, and try a layered bar with chocolate chips and chopped toffee candy bars, then add a gooey center of melted caramels and condensed milk. Perfect for the upcoming holiday season.