Making muffins out of your boxed cake mix might not be a totally unusual idea, but hear us out. What about the easiest way to make pumpkin spice muffins? All you need is a box of spice cake mix and a can of pumpkin puree.

The genius move out here is to skip most of what the box asks for. Unlike the regular method of making a cake mix, this time around, the mix goes in dry, with no eggs, oil, or water. This is because the pumpkin will take care of the moisture. Things get even easier if you use a spice cake mix as it already brings the sweetness and the pumpkin spice flavor. A small caveat here, though. If you are using a boxed spice cake mix, ensure you use plain pumpkin puree and leave the pumpkin pie filling on the shelf. Since the filling is already sweet and spiced, the muffins would potentially end up overly sweet.

Once the mix is made, you can customize with add-ons of your choice. Chocolate chips, chopped nuts, raisins, and dried cranberries all make good mix-ins, and a dollop of cream cheese frosting turns the muffins into cupcakes. When you use this two-ingredient hack for the seasonal muffins, you can expect a thicker batter than usual. With no butter or oil added, the texture may be a bit heavier, and that's worth knowing in advance.