The Simple Trick To Make Muffins So Much Better

When you're in the mood for freshly baked muffins, there's no shortage of flavors to choose from. The classics like blueberry, chocolate chip, and banana are favorites for a reason: they rarely disappoint. But that doesn't mean they can't be made better. For insight, The Takeout spoke to David Davidov, a cook, baker, recipe developer, and creator of The Cooking Foodie. "Brushing warm muffins with melted butter and rolling them in fine granulated sugar or cinnamon sugar gives them that nostalgic, donut shop finish," Davidov told The Takeout. "It's simple but makes a big difference in flavor and texture, especially on day two." You should also consider letting muffin batter rest overnight before baking it.

Davidov isn't the only baker who raves about giving muffins this butter-sugar treatment. Some say this method makes muffins taste like fried donuts. Of course, you could also sprinkle sugar on top of the batter once it's in the baking pan, a step that Davidov said, "Gives muffins that shiny, crackly top everyone loves."

If you want to make these "donut muffins," you'll want to brush the freshly baked muffins with melted butter when they're still warm. As soon as you can comfortably handle them, brush the muffins –- tops, bottoms, and sides -– with butter, then roll them in granulated sugar. The type of butter you use matters, as well. Unsalted butter is a classic baker's choice, but some may prefer salted butter to wake up all the flavors of the muffins. Browned butter will add a nice, nutty flavor. (It will also take your chocolate chip cookies to the next level.)