9 Best Kirkland Signature Items Under $15 Of 2026 (So Far)

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Many would agree that Costco made a tremendous choice when it created the Kirkland Signature brand 31 years ago, as the private label is widely trusted among consumers for being both low in price and high in quality. So, as 2026 begins to wind down, it's no surprise that quite a few of the best new Kirkland Signature items this year come in under $15, allowing Costco members to enjoy a multitude of different products without breaking the bank.

While some departments of Costco have more new, low-priced items than others, we looked at Kirkland Signature products all across the warehouse to see what gives you the best bang for your buck and is worth picking up on your next visit. Whether it's a simple ingredient that can be a total game-changer for your favorite dishes, a snack to satisfy your salty cravings, or a sweet dessert made fresh in the Kirkland Signature bakery, you can find them all at Costco for less than $15 each.