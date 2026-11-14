9 Best Kirkland Signature Items Under $15 Of 2026 (So Far)
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Many would agree that Costco made a tremendous choice when it created the Kirkland Signature brand 31 years ago, as the private label is widely trusted among consumers for being both low in price and high in quality. So, as 2026 begins to wind down, it's no surprise that quite a few of the best new Kirkland Signature items this year come in under $15, allowing Costco members to enjoy a multitude of different products without breaking the bank.
While some departments of Costco have more new, low-priced items than others, we looked at Kirkland Signature products all across the warehouse to see what gives you the best bang for your buck and is worth picking up on your next visit. Whether it's a simple ingredient that can be a total game-changer for your favorite dishes, a snack to satisfy your salty cravings, or a sweet dessert made fresh in the Kirkland Signature bakery, you can find them all at Costco for less than $15 each.
Salted popcorn
Starting things off with a popular new snack at Costco, the Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn with Coconut Oil was first released back in April of this year. Shoppers say the lightly salted snack — which comes in boxes containing 36 100-calorie bags – is a prime competitor to Skinny Pop. This, along with the fact that the popcorn is both gluten-free and 100% kosher, makes the product's low price all the more impressive.
You can buy Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn with Coconut Oil for $11.99.
A beef and broccoli noodle kit
Moving on to a ready-to-cook meal product, the beef and broccoli with noodles from Costco's deli section is the perfect item for those wanting a tasty, well-rounded meal that they can whip up in no time. Each package contains fully-cooked USDA Choice beef strips, yakisoba noodles, fresh broccoli, and a packet of stir-fry sauce, all of which come together to create a satisfying dish when cooked in a saucepan or a wok.
This product is among only a handful of items in the store's deli section that come in at under $15. Because most of Costco's deli items are sold per pound, their prices vary more than others in the store. When the beef and broccoli noodle kit first launched in the spring, it was selling at $6.99 per pound, which worked out to close to $30 for the sizable 4-pound container. Now, some Costco locations that carry the product are selling it for as low as $2.99 per pound.
Fancy French brie
Among the very best Kirkland Signature cheeses to buy at Costco, the French brie made in collaboration with dairy cooperative Isigny-Sainte-Mère is a luxurious treat. Sourced from Normandy, France, and first released at Costco back in February, the new brie is a soft and complex cheese that truly needs to be tasted to be understood. Much like Costco's gold mine of classic French wines, the higher-end cheeses available at the retailer are known for being both upscale, delicious, and surprisingly affordable. This brie is no different — it's the perfect choice for a bougie charcuterie night on a budget.
Purchase a 21.16-ounce wheel of Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie for $11.34.
A blend of shredded cheeses
While it might not be the best choice for a charcuterie night, the Kirkland Signature Shredded Quesadilla Blend Cheese is still a notably high-quality product. A later debutant that first appeared on Costco shelves in mid-October, the mix bears some similarities to the Kirkland Signature Mexican-style cheese. However, the new 2-pound bags ditch Monterey Jack and medium cheddar in favor of focusing on just queso quesadilla and asadero cheese, both of which are very popular Mexican melting cheeses. The product is especially useful in dishes like tacos, burrito bowls, and, you guessed it, quesadillas.
You can get a 2.5-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Shredded Quesadilla Blend Cheese for $7.37.
Pretzel bagels
Moving on now to Costco's bakery section, one of the biggest wins this year for the Kirkland Signature brand has undoubtedly been the pretzel bagels. They first appeared on store shelves back in April before becoming a hit over the summer. Some long-time fans of Costco's bagels say the new variety is even better. "I IMPLORE you to try specifically these pretzel bagels, I think you'll find they are MUCH different than the regular bagels. They are soft, fluffy, and perfectly balanced," said a Costco shopper in a Reddit post.
A bag of eight Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels will cost you $4.99 at Costco.
Chocolate-studded shortbread cookies
The Kirkland Signature Shortbread with Belgian Milk Chocolate is the first sweet item on this list, and while it is a recent addition to the store, it has already proven to be a strong product. The new Costco bakery treat launched in October and was quickly deemed a must-buy among fans of the chain. "The shortbread bars are the best thing to come out of the bakery in a long while," commented a Redditor. Some folks recommend briefly heating them up before serving, while others say they're perfect as they are. A 34-ounce box of 15 shortbread cookies comes in at just $13.99.
Tiny chocolate croissants
The Kirkland Signature Mini Pains Au Chocolat sees Costco take its already popular croissants, shrink them down, and stuff them with delicious chocolate filling to create an iconic sweet treat. The product — which can serve either as breakfast or dessert — has had Costco fans running to the bakery since the summer. They're baked fresh in the bakery, and with 20 pieces in each container, you get a lot of the tasty treats.
Buy a box of Kirkland Signature Mini Pain Au Chocolat for $9.99.
A nutty and fruity coffee cake
While the Kirkland Signature Cherry Almond Coffee Cake has very limited availability at the time of this writing, it's impossible to ignore just how tasty the item is. The dessert, which was first spotted back in August, was the perfect affordable and shareable late-summer treat. Each cherry-filled and almond crumb-topped cake consisted of 12 servings and cost just $11.99. If you're not one of the lucky few that can still purchase this item, you can try Costco's new fall Maple Pecan Coffee Cake instead.
Jam-filled sugar cookies
Finally, we have what some shoppers believe to be the best-tasting Costco sugar cookies of all time. The Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies were a true bright spot of the spring season, first appearing in March and captivating Costco members for several months after. The soft and chewy cookies burst with fruity flavor, and some folks like them even better when they're heated up in the air fryer.
Purchase a package of 15 Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies for $10.99.