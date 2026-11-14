Walmart's Great Value Vs Ocean Spray: Who Makes The Better Cranberry Sauce

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Some Thanksgiving dishes can take quite a bit of effort to prepare, like the flavorful sourdough stuffing Marilyn Monroe loved to cook at home. However, no matter how much effort goes into a Thanksgiving dinner, cranberry sauce is reliably simple. While there at least dozens of condiments that taste better homemade than store-bought, cranberry sauce is not among them — famously, it's most satisfying from a can.

Leading the market in virtually all cranberry products is Ocean Spray, the farmer's cooperative that sort of ranks among 14 brands Pepsi actually owns. Walmart is among a number of stores with its own proprietary take on the Thanksgiving staple, producing jellied and whole-cranberry versions of cranberry sauce, just like Ocean Spray. I picked up both kinds of cranberry sauce from each brand at my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in the suburbs of Las Vegas to try myself. Ahead are my thoughts on each product, before my pick for which brand makes the better cranberry sauce overall.