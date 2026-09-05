Walmart Great Value Luncheon Meat Vs Spam: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Practically everyone has heard of Spam, but to many of those people, key details about it remain a mystery. Among some of the Spam myths that people need to stop believing are that it's made from strange meat — it's just pork, ham, and four other ingredients — as well as various purported stories behind its iconic name, the true source of which is technically unconfirmed. More important than its ingredients or name is the fact Spam tastes pretty dang good. History isn't the only reason Spam remains so popular in Hawaii, after all.

Spam alternatives are pretty rare, given that Spam isn't just a brand but the very name by which its particular style of processed lunch meat is commonly known. In other words, it's just about impossible to describe Spam without using the word Spam. Nevertheless, Walmart produces its own generic version under its Great Value brand, simply called Luncheon Meat. I picked up the Walmart dupe in addition to a can of classic Spam and compared them both straight out of the can and lightly pan-fried. Ahead are my thoughts on each product, before my pick for whether or not Walmart's Luncheon Meat holds up against its name-brand inspiration.