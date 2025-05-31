The Flavorful Sourdough Stuffing Marilyn Monroe Loved To Cook At Home

Decades after her death at the young age of 36, people are still fascinated by Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood's most legendary actors and an American icon. Not only did her films draw in crowds, fans also wanted to know the details of her personal life including what she liked to eat. It turns out, this blonde bombshell ate breakfast like a bodybuilder. She could certainly hold her own in the kitchen. One piece of evidence for this is a recipe for sourdough stuffing Monroe herself casually wrote down on a piece of paper.

The recipe wouldn't be described as "simple" by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, there are many highly-involved steps, suggesting Monroe was rather ambitious in the kitchen. In addition to boiling chicken livers, soaking a large loaf of sourdough bread, cooking ground beef until "no piece is larger than a pistachio," and chopping up a ginormous amount of ingredients, the recipe made a whopping 20 cups of stuffing. If Monroe wasn't cooking Thanksgiving dinner for a crowd, we can only assume she and husband Joe DiMaggio had a fridge full of leftovers that year.

Her sourdough stuffing actually sounds pretty tasty. If you've got the time, pour yourself a glass of champagne (Monroe's preferred drink), clear your schedule, and see why this starlet thought the recipe was worth jotting down.