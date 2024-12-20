The Cocktail Inspired By Marilyn Monroe's Drink Order

The story goes that the Marilyn Monroe was first created at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel: a timeless New York City institution where stars, royalty, and dignitaries have laid their heads for over 100 years. Just up the street from the hotel is the site of the notorious scene from "The Seven Year Itch," in which Monroe's character wears a white halter dress and stands over a subway grate so that her skirt catches the breeze — one of movie history's most famous moments. (The location is on East 52nd Street and Lexington Ave. if you're curious.) Of course, to honor the city, an apple-flavored ingredient (apple brandy) was an entirely appropriate addition to the cocktail. So, the Marilyn Monroe was born.

The Marilyn Monroe should be served chilled, but you want to maintain the bubbles from the champagne, which should ideally be served a little below room temperature. The best way to get the temperatures just right is to shake the brandy and grenadine over ice, and strain it into a glass — we think a vintage champagne coupe is the best choice. Top the glass up with the champagne to add the fizz. You can either put the cherries in the drink or skewer them on a cocktail stick and lay it on the glass rim. We can't say that the drink will give you a sultry voice and bombshell looks, but you'll certainly feel like a starlet sipping it.