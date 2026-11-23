Donut Chain Chocolate Donuts, Ranked Worst To Best
As we have covered here at The Takeout recently, there are many wild donut flavors throughout the country, which surprise and delight adventurous eaters who seek out these delectable pastries. But, as we also discussed in our recent piece on the shops with the best glazed donuts, sometimes simple is better. And while those glazed donuts (and, of course, old fashioneds) are the most uncomplicated options available, another basic consideration — and thus crucial criterion to judge any donut chain — is how it handles chocolate donuts.
The concept of a chocolate donut does, of course, include a wide variety of potential options, including the standard yeasted, ringed pastry with a chocolate glaze, as well as the chocolate cake donut, often with a sugar glaze but sometimes a chocolate glaze too. There are also chocolate toppings that can be considered, from sprinkles to chips to cookies and more. All that said, we thought it would be interesting to evaluate chocolate donut options from some of the most popular donut chains around. Without further ado, let's see which ones stood out from the pack and which deserve to be left behind.
11. Tim Hortons Chocolate Glazed
Sorry, Canada. We know that Timmies is a matter of national importance for you, but the bottom line is that this is a terrible chocolate donut. As in, it is completely inedible. The major problem here is that this donut tastes like it is blueberry flavored ... which might be okay if it was a blueberry donut, but it's not. It's (supposedly) a chocolate donut.
There is, of course, a blueberry sour cream flavor on the Tim Hortons menu, so it is certainly possible that this either was fried at the same time or stored too close in the same container, and that this is a one-time issue versus an ongoing and consistent problem with the Tim Hortons Chocolate Glazed ($1.79). But that's only speculation, and I can only judge the donut in front of me, and again this tastes much more like a blueberry donut than a chocolate donut. In fact, there's honestly no chocolate flavor that I can taste at all here, landing this one in a well-deserved last place.
10. Dunkin' Chocolate Glazed
I get that Dunkin' dropped the donuts, and that it is a coffee shop now more than a donut shop, plus has all sorts of fast food sandwiches and breakfast items available. But still, one would think that it'd at least be able to consistently produce a passable donut.
And yet, here we are. Firstly, this Chocolate Glazed donut ($1.69) just looks so sad. We don't truly taste with our eyes obviously, but aesthetic appeal is certainly part of the overall process — especially for treats such as these — and this is, quite frankly, one of the visually lamest donuts I've ever seen.
Texturally it is no better, being so chewy and dry. The flavor, not surprisingly, follows this pattern; it's barely chocolaty, and more synthetic than anything else, with, strangely — in an eerily similar way to the aforementioned Tim Hortons Chocolate Glazed — an odd fruitiness that seems out of place (though it was not nearly as offensive as the Timmies blueberry thing).
9. Dunkin' Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles
Buying this Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles donut shortly after Halloween got me the black and blue sprinkles, along with a few inconsistently placed ghosts, but sadly that whimsy is the best thing about this donut ($1.69). Okay, fine, it's not nearly as sad or as bad as the aforementioned Dunkin' Chocolate Glazed, but it is nonetheless mediocre at best. There's just an artificiality with these Dunkin' options that is hard to get past. Put simply, they don't taste like donuts should taste.
I also struggle to understand the obsession with sprinkles on this type of donut. As a matter of fact, I was hoping to buy a chocolate frosted without sprinkles, but struck out at multiple locations before settling for the sprinkled option. And while conceptually perhaps the idea of sprinkles could offer a slight crunch compared to a donut without them, once they've been sitting in the frosting for a while, this isn't even the case. As such, while I suppose they may add some visual appeal, I know donuts are already not healthy foods, so adding more synthetic junk with little tangible benefit just isn't going to ever excite me.
8. Tim Hortons Chocolate Dip
This standard Tim Hortons Chocolate Dip offering ($1.79) — without sprinkles, thankfully — is leaps and bounds better than the aforementioned blueberry-afflicted Chocolate Glazed, and I'm going to say slightly better than the Dunkin' Chocolate Frosted mentioned just above, in the sense that it doesn't have as much of an aggressive artificial flavor to it. The base donut itself here, in other words, tastes essentially how I would expect a yeasted, glazed donut to taste, without any notably off flavors.
The real problem with this donut is that the chocolate frosting is notably poor. As in, it reminds me of the absolute bottom of the barrel, mass-produced, super-cheap chocolate that I might find in discount stores, especially around major chocolate-eating holidays. It's just not a satisfying chocolate experience, and considering we are attempting to rank chocolate donuts here, that's absolutely going to prevent this one from moving further up the list.
7. Wawa Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles
Another chocolate frosted donut, another loaded with sprinkles. Sigh. The good news here, however, is that this Wawa donut doesn't have any off flavors, but it is sweet, clean, and typical. Despite being individually wrapped — giving it a factory feel even before picking it up — this donut ($1.59) is actually quite tender and soft, with a pleasant bite that's consistently infused with sugar. It's very sweet, even without the sprinkles, but that gives it a decadent mouthfeel.
Considering that Wawa has become one of these endless menu places, with seemingly more options than anyone could ever try, expecting it to be a donut specialist feels fruitless. It is, however, interesting that Philadelphia's famous home of the hoagie is holding its own compared to these aforementioned shops known specifically for donuts. The fact that, in most cases, you're probably better off grabbing a donut from Wawa than either of the others probably says more about the declining quality of Timmies and Dunkies than it does about Wawa.
6. Tim Hortons Chocolate Cruller
In the section on Tim Hortons' Chocolate Dip above, I was particularly critical of the chocolate frosting that is used to frost these donuts, pointing out that it comes across as cheap and low quality. So I'm not going to lie and say that this isn't also the case here with this Chocolate Cruller ($1.79).
It is worth adding, however, that the texture of the cruller itself — specifically the juxtaposition of the crunchy fried exterior with the creamy interior — saves the experience here and even (partially) makes up for the lesser chocolate. There's just more of interest in this cruller than in the standard Chocolate Dip or Chocolate Glazed, making it the best choice for a chocolate-forward experience out of Timmies' standard chocolate offerings.
This donut is, it should also be noted, made in the French cruller style — which isn't actually French — that is typically produced from choux dough, making it light and airy on the interior yet crispy at the crust. This is, of course, vastly different from the traditional American-style cruller, which is typically a cake donut that is made in a twisted or braided fashion. (Dunkin' famously abandoned these traditional crullers in 2003, because it was too labor intensive to twist them by hand.)
5. Parlor Doughnuts Chocolate Chocolate
Parlor Doughnuts' base donut, which is made in a layered style akin to a croissant — though it is not exactly a cronut — is absolutely fantastic on its own. It is delightfully crispy on the exterior and light and fluffy within, and has a wonderfully balanced fried note yet it is also deeply decadent and sweet. There's a reason I recently chose this one as the best of the plain glazed donut options in a separate ranking of that style of donut.
That said, however, I was a bit surprised to discover that the base Parlor donut doesn't match as well with chocolate as some others I've tried. There's just something about it, in other words, that makes chocolate less successful as a frosting. This is especially true compared to Parlor's other flavor options, for example the honey glazed, French toast, or maple pecan, which all tend to work better for me than the Chocolate Chocolate ($3.95). In the end, and especially compared to some of the lesser options above (from more well-known chains), this is still a good donut, but I'll probably stick to non-chocolate toppings when ordering this one in the future.
4. Parlor Doughnuts Vegan/Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chocolate
This donut ($4.25) has absolutely everything I look for in a chocolate donut. It has a deeply rich chocolate flavor, from both the donut itself and an abundant amount of chocolate glaze that drips tantalizingly down the sides of this admittedly messy pastry. Although it is gluten-free — which can sometimes lead to strange flavors or textures from the alternative flours — this one is also beautifully moist and clean.
Here, however, is the sticking point: this vegan donut also includes a significant enough amount of coconut milk in its production that it comes across with a deeply coconut flavor. If this were marketed as a chocolate coconut donut, of course, it would be absolutely perfect. But it is not; it is called a Chocolate Chocolate donut, therefore I did not expect it to be so coconut-forward. For someone who is gluten-free or vegan — or merely enjoys coconut-flavored things — this may be a great option, but it is worth calling out that the menu description doesn't exactly match the donut that's offered.
3. Duck Donuts Chocolate Iced
When I was originally putting together a list of donuts to be included in this roundup — see methodology below — and I decided to include multiples from the same store, I was honestly expecting that there would be at least some intermingling of the stores throughout the list. In other words, I hoped that each store wouldn't be clustered together. In the end, however, the three chocolate options I tried from Duck Donuts ($2.50 each) were by far the best three overall. The combination of Duck's beautiful standard donut base with its extensive list of chocolate toppings, it seems, simply makes for the best possible combinations.
As such, the only thing to figure out was in which order to present the Duck Donuts. The Chocolate Iced, of course, is the most basic — being the store's standard donut with only chocolate icing — and therefore an obvious pick for the third best. It's still a delicious donut, and for someone who's looking for something simple, it's an excellent choice. But it lacks the depth of chocolate flavor that the two below feature.
2. Duck Donuts Chocolate Explosion
How could anybody not be interested in a donut that's called Chocolate Explosion? This name calls out urgently to the chocoholics among us, myself included, as does the description of this donut, which takes a chocolate iced donut (same base as above) and adds Oreo cookie pieces and a hot fudge drizzle. And it is indeed an explosion of chocolate goodness, deliciously rich, and decadent.
If there is a downside to this donut, however, it is the Oreo pieces. Though they do add to the depth and complexity of the chocolate flavor here, they're not really pieces, but rather more like Oreo dust, which texturally really doesn't add much to this donut. As such, if I were to attempt to improve this, I would make the Oreo pieces themselves a bit chunkier and maybe even include some of the Oreo filling to add an additional element of flavor complexity.
1. Duck Donuts Choco-Chocolate Chip
I was skeptical when I first saw this particular one on the menu, because as a Chocolate Iced Donut (same base as above) topped with miniature chocolate chips, I wondered how the potentially firm texture of the chips might play on an otherwise soft donut. Would it create an interesting texture, I wondered, or would it make this difficult to eat? What I didn't account for, of course, is that Duck Donuts serves all of its donuts warm, so in this particular case the chips softened up beautifully, not only making this easier to eat, but creating a melty, gooey chocolate indulgence that easily outshined the chocolate flavor available in any of the other items on this list.
This particular configuration and name (Choco-Chocolate Chip) is currently listed on Duck Donuts' seasonal menu, however, it seems that by going through the ever-present build-your-own option, it is also possible to select chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips, therefore creating this deceptively simple combination even when it's not a preselected option. In addition, when going the BYO route, you can also add a drizzle — such as chocolate or hot fudge — which could potentially amp up the chocolate decadence here even further. (I know what I'm ordering on my next Duck Donuts trip).
Methodology
For this ranking, I focused on chains that have a national presence, as well as stores that regularly sell some form of chocolate donuts. Obviously there are many regional donut chains (plus independent shops) throughout the country, but it wasn't possible to travel around to try each one of these, so I kept my focus on larger chains.
Once I had the shops selected, I purchased a chocolate donut (or donuts) from each of the chains, at my convenience, and tasted them based on overall flavor, balance, texture, and visual appeal. Prices listed are what I paid in the Philadelphia area in late 2026, and are of course subject to change based on location and time of order. Now, if you don't mind, it's time for me to check out these creative uses for donut leftovers.