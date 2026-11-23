As we have covered here at The Takeout recently, there are many wild donut flavors throughout the country, which surprise and delight adventurous eaters who seek out these delectable pastries. But, as we also discussed in our recent piece on the shops with the best glazed donuts, sometimes simple is better. And while those glazed donuts (and, of course, old fashioneds) are the most uncomplicated options available, another basic consideration — and thus crucial criterion to judge any donut chain — is how it handles chocolate donuts.

The concept of a chocolate donut does, of course, include a wide variety of potential options, including the standard yeasted, ringed pastry with a chocolate glaze, as well as the chocolate cake donut, often with a sugar glaze but sometimes a chocolate glaze too. There are also chocolate toppings that can be considered, from sprinkles to chips to cookies and more. All that said, we thought it would be interesting to evaluate chocolate donut options from some of the most popular donut chains around. Without further ado, let's see which ones stood out from the pack and which deserve to be left behind.