Some of us would be lying if we didn't admit that leftover donuts were a rare occurrence in our households (sweet tooths represent!). But when this unlikely phenomenon actually does happen, just tossing them in the trash feels almost criminal. Luckily, donuts are surprisingly versatile, with more recipes than you might realize giving you delicious ways to revive and repurpose stale donuts into something new, fun, and absolutely yummy. With a little creativity, yesterday's treats can become today's tasty donut twists. So, rest assured, slightly stale doesn't mean have to mean sad. In fact, donuts are a lot like day-old bread, meaning they're practically begging for a second act.

While donuts shine in puddings, milkshakes, and ice-cream sandwiches, they also bring unexpected magic to savory dishes too. Crumbled into breadcrumbs, they add crunch and color. They even create beautifully golden makeshift crusts. Even baked or air-fried, donuts transform into crispy, snackable bites that are pure bliss.

So before you write off that pastry box resting on the counter, remember that those donuts still have life left in them. With a few pantry staples and a playful mindset, you can turn "day-old" into downright dazzling. Here are 11 delicious ways to use leftover donuts that you're gonna love.