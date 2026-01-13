11 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Donuts
Some of us would be lying if we didn't admit that leftover donuts were a rare occurrence in our households (sweet tooths represent!). But when this unlikely phenomenon actually does happen, just tossing them in the trash feels almost criminal. Luckily, donuts are surprisingly versatile, with more recipes than you might realize giving you delicious ways to revive and repurpose stale donuts into something new, fun, and absolutely yummy. With a little creativity, yesterday's treats can become today's tasty donut twists. So, rest assured, slightly stale doesn't mean have to mean sad. In fact, donuts are a lot like day-old bread, meaning they're practically begging for a second act.
While donuts shine in puddings, milkshakes, and ice-cream sandwiches, they also bring unexpected magic to savory dishes too. Crumbled into breadcrumbs, they add crunch and color. They even create beautifully golden makeshift crusts. Even baked or air-fried, donuts transform into crispy, snackable bites that are pure bliss.
So before you write off that pastry box resting on the counter, remember that those donuts still have life left in them. With a few pantry staples and a playful mindset, you can turn "day-old" into downright dazzling. Here are 11 delicious ways to use leftover donuts that you're gonna love.
Donut Bread Pudding
You've just woken up and stumbled groggily into the kitchen, reaching for that box of donuts you bought at the store yesterday. But much to your morning chagrin, these breakfast treats seem to have lost their sparkle overnight. Before you let this ruin your day, rest assured that this just means they're actually perfect candidates to take a second bow via a rich, custardy comeback.
Instead of bread, you can use chunks of stale donuts to soak up a simple mix of eggs, milk, warm spices, and brown sugar, transforming them into a creamy, comforting treat that won't make you miss your donuts for one minute. Speaking of donuts, glazed, yeasted ones shine especially with this recipe, as their airy structure absorbs custard without collapsing into mush (cake donuts might not fare so well). The texture of this traditional twist falls somewhere between your classic bread pudding and a soft, spoonable baked custard.
And if you love to entertain, this dish has your name all over it. This is because you can actually assemble it ahead of time, store it in the fridge, and pop it in the oven to bake right when your guests arrive. The exterior gets lightly crisp, while the inside stays moist and fluffy, especially when glazed donuts and cinnamon are guests at the party. Add a drizzle of sweet sauce if you're feeling extra, and feel proud as a peacock that you did not throw away such golden goodness.
Donut French Toast
Donut French Toast is a delicious reminder that breakfast rules are practically begging to be bent (preferably with plenty of butter). By slicing donuts in half and dunking them in an indulgent egg wash, you can easily turn yesterday's bakery run into today's show-stopping brunch. Cake donuts work especially well here, since their sturdy crumb can handle a long soak, allowing the custard to really sink in and create a creamy interior without causing the whole production to fall apart. But yeast varieties have been used, too, so you do you.
The key with this donut repurposing recipe is patience. You want to give your donuts ample time to fully absorb all that custardy goodness (aim for about a minute per side). Then, when these now-soaked nuggets hit that hot, buttered pan, their outsides caramelize near instantly into a golden, gently crisped shell, while their insides stay pillowy soft (almost pudding-like). It's a divine texture that disappears fast. Like, blink and the plate will be empty in lightning speed.
We really love this recipe because it's pretty easy. There's no mixing batter from scratch or loaf slicing, which means the stress level is next to nil. Store-bought donuts do the lion's share of the work, which makes this dish a win for both a quick breakfast or sit-down Sunday brunch. It's definitely a crowd-pleaser, and easy to make in large batches (which is great, because guests will ask for seconds).
Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches
Donut ice cream sandwiches are pure dairy-filled dessert joy (the kind that leaves you with sticky fingers, a satisfied tummy, and smiles for miles). The recipe for these repurposed pastries couldn't be more easy. Simply slice a donut in half, add a scoop of your favorite ice cream, then press gently (or smash it altogether, depending on your level of anticipatory stoke), and Voila! You're officially now living your best callback dessert life. Eat your sammie straight out of the gate for instant gratification, or freeze it for a fabulous, delayed sugar fix later. Either way, this ice cream donut coup delivers.
On the subject of coups, it does feel a bit rebellious, turning the traditional ice cream sandwich on its head like this. And we love it. We also adore how customizable it is. Glazed donuts act as the ideal base, while limitless ice cream flavors of your choice bring your unique preferences and personality to the party.
Speaking of personality, want to up the ante and go bigger? Try rolling the exposed ice cream edges in sprinkles, crushed cereal, or your favorite candy bits (chocolate chips, especially the mini ones, make a particularly on-point pick). It's playful, creative, and 100% nostalgic, while being a pretty genius way to rescue donuts that are no longer bakery-fresh.
Donut Trifles
Donut Trifles are such a slam dunk for using leftover day-olds. These creative concoctions are serious showstoppers on an aesthetic level alone, which makes them look and feel fancy. But in reality, they are surprisingly super low fuss and no stress to whip up. By taking donut pieces (just pull them apart by hand, haphazard, there is no exact science here), then layering them with pudding or custard, whipped cream, and fruit, you can near effortlessly turn forgotten pastries into a dessert that looks elegant, impressive, and like you lowkey spent all day slaving away over it (spoiler alert: you absolutely will have not).
It's not rocket science, this repurposing hack. Donuts replace cake here. And in some people's opinion? They do the job better. This is where stale donuts actually work in your favor. Their slight day-old (or more) dryness helps them soak up creamy layers of custardy goodness, without turning soggy too fast. Each spoonful delivers a delicious fantasia of flavors, from fluffy donut to smooth cream, and topped with a flourish of juicy fruit.
And because trifles are basically built and not baked, they're wonderfully easy to make. All you have to do is assemble your ingredients, then just stack, repeat, and chill (we are talking about the trifle, but you can do that, too, because this dessert will be done).
Donut Waffles (Doffle)
Let's talk about donut waffles next, fam. When a slightly stale donut is introduced to a waffle iron, the world tilts on its axis a bit and something blissful happens. The heat from the iron brings the dusty day-old back to life, reviving the interior with its warmth and returning it back into its once-soft self. As for the outside of that just-stale, now-smushed pastry? That exterior shape-shifts into a smoothed, flat disc with a crisp, caramelized shell. And just like that, in mere seconds, what was once headed for the trash bin becomes a beautiful, waffle-resembling donut dream.
Plain glazed donuts work best for this recipe, and since there's no batter to mix, you need zero special skills to master this remake. Just place, press, and wait. It's so easy that even novice bakers and kids can jump in, which makes it perfect for low-effort mornings or spontaneous dessert moments.
Toppings are where creativity can be let loose to shine here, too. Maple syrup and whipped cream keep things classic, but sprinkles, chocolate drizzle, or caramel sauce? Those add-ons can launch this dessert rocket full-on treat fantasy territory.
Donut Cake Pops
We have already talked about how leftover cake can make some solid cake pops, but what about donuts? Donut Cake Pops are the penultimate pastry repurposing power move. Think "don't waste, elevate," and that will sum this recipe up. By crumbling donuts and mixing them with just enough frosting to bind, you create a dough that rolls easily into bite-sized treats. Dip them in melted chocolate, add a stick, and suddenly leftover donuts look like sticky superstars worthy of a spot in any professional bakery case.
If you prefer less fuss (no shame in taking a shortcut), try keeping mini or full-size donuts in their original form, then just skewering them with a stick and dipping them directly, no crumbling required, at least until you're tasting them — that's when you'll go weak in the knees.
The idea of making cake pops out of leftover donuts is a favorite because it is so flexible and fun. It's also easy. You can use a food processor for finer donut crumbs, or go rustic and tackle the entire project by hand. You can even decide whether you will keep things neat by channeling your inner Monet, go rogue and release the Jackson Pollock within, or get really wild and infuse those cake pops with some buzzy booze. Whether making festive party favors or casual snacks for company, the core magic trick remains the same: Store-bought donuts transform into something else entirely... with much mouthwatering ado about something special.
Donut Milkshakes/Freakshakes
Including milkshakes on our must-order diner foods list was a no-brainer, because who doesn't love a milkshake? Donut milkshakes take a real predicament (day-old donuts that absolutely no one is excited about anymore), and spin (or shake?) them into fun and flavorful solutions. We appreciate that, although this is a quick fix for salvaging stale pastries, the result has not one whiff of desperation. Instead, these donut milkshakes are a marvel and triumph, appearing to the untrained eye as if they were the end game from the get-g.
Simply take one donut you're trying desperately not to discard and toss it directly into a classic milkshake made with milk and ice cream. Blend until smooth, then top with a whirling dervish of delights and gleefully devour. This one single and swift switch-up not only solves your donut dilemma, but also takes that traditional shake to fabulous 2.0 territory.
Where things get really exciting is the presentation. This is where you're free to really 'shake' things up. No limits exist for these milkshakes (also known as freakshakes), which thanks to their towering mountain of toppings and wild aesthetics, really raise the bar for razzle and dazzle. We're talking frosted rims rolled in sprinkles, whipped cream piled high, and full donuts riding dirty as a crueller (or glazed) crown. This is an excellent way to use donuts that have gone a little dry, and also one of the most customizable donut ideas out there.
Sweet Breakfast Buns
Using sweet donuts as breakfast sandwich buns sounds like a cute and playful parlor trick of sorts, but it is also a surprisingly smart solution for repurposing pastries. A glazed donut brings softness, structure, and just enough sweetness to balance salty, savory fillings (without daring to overstep that fine line into dessert territory). When sliced horizontally and lightly toasted or just warmed, donuts act basically like a soft brioche-esque bun, but with far better taste.
Not sure what to reach for regarding fillings? Lucky for you, the sky is the limit! Think scrambled eggs, bacon, or sausage, all of which bring that coveted salt and crunch we crave to the sammy. Incorporate cheese for a melt-in-your-mouth, ooze-into-every-nook-and-cranny addition, or just toss in whatever your taste buds are yearning for at the moment. You really can't go wrong here.
That being said, plain glazed donuts tend to work best, because they do not 'fight' the fillings for top billing on the flavor marquis. Day-old donuts are also ideal here, as their slight staleness actually improves the experience by making the donut sammy base a little sturdier (able to hold all that jazz that you're about to pile on it).
Donut Chips
For all of those carrying around a big ole chip on their shoulder after absentmindedly letting their box of donuts go stale, this next recipe will provide a replacement chip that is far more appealing, and easy to swallow. Donut chips are a practical remedy to the harsh reality that past-their-prime pastries (even your fave store-bought editions) are rarely appetizing as-is. Let's be frank here, fam. Once that donut loses its fresh softness, its fate is usually sealed.
But this recipe tosses that old rule out (so your donuts don't have to follow suit). Simply slice your donuts thin or hand-flatten them, then bake or air-fry the slivers, thus creating crisp, snackable chips that take those dusty donuts and make them feel entirely new. The process is flexible, easily adjusted to your preferences. Thinner slices result in crisp, delicate chips, while more flattened-down donuts will have a bit softer, chewier centers with the crunch waiting in the wings (or in this case, at the edges). Both methods work, turning leftover donuts into something spectacularly crave-worthy.
This is peak frugality and resourcefulness rolled (or pressed, fried, sliced) into one, where instead of forcing yourself to down a stale donut, you can turn it into a snackable treat you actually want to keep reaching for. After all, why just salvage your leftovers, when you can make them sing?
Cheesecake Crust
Turning donuts into a cheesecake crust is one of the most effective and easy ways to give those leftovers new life. The reasoning behind this genius remedy is pretty self-explanatory. Donuts already contain sugar and fat, and provide structure, which makes them an excellent core foundation for building a crust. Then, when donut morsels are processed into crumbs and pressed into a pan, they create a base that is richer and even considered by some to be more flavorful than traditional Graham cracker concoctions.
Day-old donuts work best here because they crumble cleanly without threatening the entire recipe veering into greasy territory. After it is baked briefly, the crust will firm up fabulously, able to holds its shape like a superstar (take that, Graham cracker crumbs). The flavor will depend entirely on the donuts you choose to use, so have fun with it!
Glazed donuts create a classic sweet base, while opting for selections like cinnamon sugar or apple cider can really add some warmth and spice that can take your recipe to a whole new level. Regardless of the donut you pick, when that leftover pastry-unfused crust is paired with creamy cheesecake filling, it makes one edible meet-cute that is simply chef's kiss.
Donut Croutons
Donut croutons give a salad staple a sweet (or savory) playful twist. By cutting donuts into small cubes and lightly toasting them in butter, you can easily create crisp, golden bites that add texture and flavor to an impressive amount of dishes. What starts as a borderline stale, headed-for-the-dump donut becomes something brilliantly versatile and uber-useful in a wealth of recipes.
Sweet donut croutons are fabulous on everything from fruit salads to yogurt bowls, as well as ice cream and even dotting hot chocolate. As these torn or cubed donut morsels toast in the oven, the sugar caramelizes and the edges crisp, yet the inside stays lusciously light. These crouton creations can also lean savory, depending on the seasoning you reach for.
So, shake things up (literally), as different spices shift the flavor profile entirely, expanding your options for where they can be used. That flexibility makes donut croutons one of the most adaptable leftover ideas on this already quite customizable list. Suffice to say, one sprinkle of these croutons can completely change any dish, making it absolutely delish.